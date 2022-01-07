NBA Betting Picks: Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors preview, prediction and picks

In tonight’s interconference thriller, the Utah Jazz (28-10) are playing the Toronto Raptors (18-17) at Scotiabank Arena. Without Rudy Gobert, Bojan Bogdanovic and Donovan Mitchell, can the Jazz extend their 10-game road winning streak to 11 games?

Utah Jazz vs. Toronto Raptors news

Heading into Friday night’s rare encounter, the Jazz are 19-19 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, while the Raptors are 19-16 against the spread. The contest will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. This game can be watched live through AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, NBA League Pass, Root Sports Northwest and TSN. Referring to Land of Basketball’s historical database, these two competing teams have played one another 50 times during the regular season all-time. Utah is 30-20 versus Toronto. Plus, in the last three meetings, the Jazz are a flawless 3-0 against them.

On Nov. 18, 2021, the first meeting during this regular season, Utah won 119-103 at Vivint Arena. Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the NBA, numerous teams have been signing players to 10-day contracts. This is based on the league’s hardship policy. Early this morning, the Raptors have signed D.J. Wilson to a second 10-day contract. In only two games played this season, the fifth-year player averaged 12 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Wilson was selected 17th overall by the Bucks in the 2017 NBA Draft.

DJ Wilson is back with the Raptors. They've signed him to a second hardship 10-day. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 7, 2022

Utah Jazz vs. Toronto Raptors betting lines and odds

Over/Under: 221.5

Point spread: Raptors -11 (-115)

Best moneyline: Jazz +520, Raptors -700

Utah Jazz vs. Toronto Raptors injury report

Jazz: PF Rudy Gay (questionable) | PG Mike Conley (out) | C Hassan Whiteside (questionable) | C Rudy Gobert (out) | SG Jordan Clarkson (questionable) | PF Bojan Bogdanovic (out) | SF Joe Ingles (out for the season) | SG Donovan Mitchell (out) | SF Royce O’Neale (questionable)

Raptors: PG Goran Dragic (out indefinitely) | SF Svi Mykhailiuk (probable) | SF Yuta Watanabe (out)

Jazz injury report continued:

QUESTIONABLE – Royce O'Neale (Right Patellar Tendonitis)

QUESTIONABLE – Hassan Whiteside (Concussion Protocol)

QUESTIONABLE – Jordan Clarkson (Low Back Tightness)

QUESTIONABLE – Rudy Gay (Right Heel Injury Recovery) — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) January 6, 2022

Utah Jazz vs. Toronto Raptors preview

Additionally, on Wednesday, in the Jazz’s 115-109 road win over the Nuggets, forward Bojan Bogdanovic earned another career double-double. He closed out his performance with 36 points, 13 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 40 minutes played. Rudy Gay had 18 points, 7 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 29 minutes of action, too. These Western Conference competitors were almost evenly matched.

While Denver outscored Utah 31 to 27 in the fourth quarter, the Jazz had full control in the third quarter, putting up 31 points. The team shot 43-for-92 (46.7%) from the floor and 14-for-41 (34.1%) from behind the arc. After obtaining their 14th road victory of the season, Utah is now 14-3 away, 14-7 at home and 11-6 ATS on the road.

Referencing ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Raptors have a 75.2% probability of winning.

Meanwhile, in the Raptors’ unexpected 117-111 road win versus the Bucks on Wednesday, center Pascal Siakim led his team in scoring, amassing 33 points in 42 minutes spent on the court. OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. each contributed 22 points as well. In the opening quarter, Milwaukee outscored them 42 to 35. It appeared as if the Bucks would win by double-digits.

However, Toronto proceeded to hold Milwaukee to 11 points in the third quarter. The Raptors shot 42-for-89 (47.2%) from the field and 16-for-36 (44.4%) from three-point range. Since they are on a four-game winning streak and the Jazz have several players listed on their injury report, this is why Oddsmakers are favoring Toronto. The team is 10-10 at home, 8-7 away and 10-10 ATS at home this season.

Projected starting lineup

Jazz: PG Jordan Clarkson | SG Jared Butler | SF Rudy Gay | PF Eric Paschall | C Udoka Azubuike

Raptors: PG Fred VanVleet | SG Gary Trent Jr. | SF Scottie Barnes | PF OG Anunoby | C Pascal Siakim

Utah Jazz vs. Toronto Raptors prediction

Moreover, the total for tonight’s interconference contest is set at 221.5. Pertaining to the spread consensus, 66% of gamblers are trusting the Raptors to cover the spread at Scotiabank Arena. Concerning the total consensus, about 70% of bettors are planning on the total going over 221.5. As of yet, Utah is 27-10 as a favorite, 1-0 as an underdog and 11-6 ATS away, while Toronto is 10-5 as a favorite, 8-12 as an underdog and 10-10 ATS at home.

For critical betting trends, the Jazz are 3-8 ATS in their previous 11 performances. They are also 8-1 straight up in their past nine contests. Next, Utah is 1-6 ATS in the team’s last seven head-to-head matches versus Toronto. And, the Jazz are 5-12 SU in their previous 17 games against the Raptors. Finally, the Jazz have won their last 10 consecutive games on the road, and the total has gone under in 12 of Utah’s past 18 contests versus Eastern Conference opponents.

As for the Raptors they are 5-0 ATS in their last five performances. Also, the total has gone over in nine of their past nine games played. Plus, Toronto is 0-5 SU in the team’s previous five matches versus Northwest Division opponents. And, the total has gone over in their last five contests. So, think about taking the Raptors to win, but the Jazz will cover the spread. Utah’s 10-game road winning streak should not go ignored. If you are new to sports betting, read our informative handicap betting guide.

Utah Jazz vs. Toronto Raptors betting pick

Pick the Raptors to win, the Jazz will cover the spread and the total will go over 221.5. Toronto is a 11-point favorite at home with BetOnline.

