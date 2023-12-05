After enduring years of rebuilding as the leading man of Sam Presti’s hunt for draft capital, Head Coach Mark Daigneault is finally getting the chance to coach some winning basketball. As it stands, the Oklahoma City Thunder are second in the Western Conference, and they have the statistical indicators of a team that looks like a title contender.

But how much does Daigneault make? In this post, we discuss Daigneault’s salary, his net worth, his coaching record, and more.

Mark Daigneault Contract And Salary

Daigneault has been Oklahoma City’s head coach since 2020. After four seasons with the team, it was announced that the Thunder and Daigneault agreed to a multi-year extension. Unfortunately, the terms of the contract (both length and salary) were not publicly disclosed. With that said, we can estimate Daigneault’s salary based on what other NBA coaches are getting paid.

We know that Daigneault is making less than 7.25 million dollars per year, as we know the salaries of the top-five highest-paid coaches in the NBA, and Rick Carlisle (the fifth-highest-paid coach) makes that amount.

Daigneault also should be making over four million dollars annually, as that is what first time coaches like Adrian Griffin (four million per year) are making on their first contract, and Daigneault is already on his second contract with the Thunder. So, we can assume Daigneault is making somewhere between four and seven million dollars per year.

Mark Daigneault Net Worth

Daigneault’s net worth is estimated to be around three million dollars. While we don’t know for certain, we can assume that most of Jenkins’ wealth has been amassed from his time as a coach.

Daigneault joined the Thunder organization as an assistant in 2014 as an assistant on the team’s G-League affiliate. He got called up to the big leagues in 2019 to be an assistant coach on Billy Donovan’s staff. He took over for Donovan as the head coach in 2020. Before that, Daigneault spent seven years (from 2007 to 2014) as an assistant basketball coach at the college level.

Mark Daigneault Head Coaching Record

As we mentioned, most of Daigneault’s tenure with the Thunder has been during a rebuild phase. And as a result, his overall coaching record suffers because of it. In 255 career games, Daigneault holds a 99-156 record (win percentage of 38.8%). Those marks put him 147th all-time in wins and 216th all-time in win percentage.

At this time, Daigneault has never been the head coach for a team during a playoff game.

Mark Daigneault Wife

Daigneault is married to Ashley Kerr. Kerr is a women’s gymnastics assistant coach at the University of Oklahoma. She has been there since 2020. The couple has one kid together – a two-year-old boy named Alex John Daigneault.