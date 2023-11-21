Few professional coaches are in a less envious position than Chicago Bulls leading man Billy Donovan. As currently constructed, his team is neither good enough to compete nor young enough to be considered rebuilding. Oh, and they also could be trading all their best players this year.

So, how much is he making to deal with all this? In this article, we discuss Donovan’s salary, his net worth, coaching record, and more.

Billy Donovan Contract And Salary

Back in 2020, Donovan signed a four-year, 24-million dollar contract, which comes out to an annual value of six million dollars. Based on that timetable, Donovan is in the last year of that original deal. However, prior to the start of the 2022-23 season, the Bulls signed Donovan to an extension that would make him a member of the organization for “several more years.”

At an annual rate of six million dollars, Donovan’s yearly salary is above guys like Steve Clifford and Adrian Griffin but below guys like Rick Carlisle and Monty Williams.

Billy Donovan Net Worth

According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, Donovan’s net worth is estimated to be around 18 million dollars. Along with his time as the leading man on the Bulls, Donovan’s wealth was amassed by his time as an NCAA/NBA coach.

After his collegiate career, Donovan was an assistant for the Kentucky Wildcats from 1989 to 1994. He got his first head coaching gig in 1994 when he was hired by the University of Marshall. That job led to him becoming the head coach at the University of Florida, where he would go on to coach for nearly two decades (1996-2015) before being lured into the NBA world by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Donovan coached the Thunder from 2015 to 2020 before taking his current position with Chicago.

Donovan also played 44 games for the New York Knicks during the 1987-88 season.

Billy Donovan Head Coaching Record

To this point, Donovan has coached 650 regular season games. In those games, his record has been 365-285 (win percentage of 56.2%). With those marks, Donovan is 58th all-time in regular season wins and 56th all-time in win percentage.

As a head coach in the playoffs, Donovan is 19-27 (41.3%). That makes him 67th all-time in playoff wins and 103rd all-time in win percentage.

Billy Donovan Wife

Donovan is married to Christine Hasbrouck. The couple has been married since 1989. They have four children together: Connor, Bryan, Hasbrouck Anne, and William Donovan III. William Donovan III is also a coach. He spent some time with the Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs. Now, he’s an assistant coach on his dad’s staff.