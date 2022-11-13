Today’s NBA betting odds and picks are featured by the New York Knicks vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Chicago Bulls vs the Denver Nuggets, and the Golden State Warriors vs the Sacramento Kings.

NBA Best Bets For Sunday, November 13th

NBA Odds and Betting Picks Tonight

The New York Knicks are trying to get their footing. They have a golden opportunity to get a win against a young and rebuilding Oklahoma City team.

The Chicago Bulls find themselves in the heart of the Eastern Conference playoff picture. They will have a tough test against the Denver Nuggets, but will have a major advantage with their second unit.

The Golden State Warriors have had a rocky start to the year, but are starting to get their rhythm back. After a close call against the Kings a couple nights ago, they will face them in a rematch in Sacramento.

New York Knicks vs Oklahoma City Thunder: NBA Betting Odds and Picks

The Knicks have been the definition of a middle of the pack team this season. Ironically, this could net them a place in the play-in tournament in the East at this rate.

New York is coming off a win over the Detroit Pistons where they won by a final score of 121-112. They will look to earn a second-straight win, which would be only the second time this year the Knicks would have accomplished such a feat.

As for the Thunder, they are a young and scrappy team. Despite their record, they have given many teams their best effort this season. Not to mention, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has had a silent, yet very effective campaign. He is currently averaging 30.5 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Despite their inconsistency, the Knicks should come away with the victory. The Thunder are inexperienced and the Knicks will want to get the inconsistent label off their back.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker New York Knicks -225 Oklahoma City Thunder +178

Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets: NBA Betting Odds and Picks

Both the Bulls and Nuggets have championship aspirations this year. However, the Bulls have an advantage in this particular matchup despite Denver being favored.

The Nuggets will be without Bones Hyland and Ish Smith. Their bench has been inconsistent already this season and now it will be without two play-makers. As a result, Chicago’s defense will have a much better time defending during the non-Jokic minutes.

Denver is coming off a loss to the Boston Celtics. They will be motivated to bounce back and prove that they are still contenders for a reason. After all, anything is possible with Nikola Jokic and a healthy Jamal Murray and Michael Porter. With them being on the road and without two key bench players though, Chicago will most likely come away with the victory.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Chicago Bulls +105 Denver Nuggets -115

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: NBA Betting Odds and Picks

The Warriors have not exactly been the Warriors, at least yet. They are coming off a controversial win over the Cleveland Cavaliers where Steph Curry hit a game-sealing three-point shoot with less than a minute left. However, it was off a Klay Thompson screen which many claimed should have been an illegal screen.

What does klay thompson have on the refs this the second time this week https://t.co/V8mGbixgaZ — Dom2K (Celtics Expert)🦃🎄🎅 (@Dom_2k) November 12, 2022

As for the Kings, they are battling tooth and nail to get out of NBA purgatory. They have the makings to be a potential play-in team, but just need to connect the dots. Remember, they did play the Warriors down to the wire a few nights ago.

While the Kings seem like they are slowly progressing, it is hard to envision them getting the upset over the defending champions. This very well could be the point where Golden State cranks up the intensity and reminds the league why they are the NBA champions.