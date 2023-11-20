It was a strange turn of events that brought Steve Clifford back on the bench for the Charlotte Hornets (he was the team’s head coach from 2013-18). Originally, it was supposed to be Kenny Atkinson who took over for James Borrego after he was dismissed at the end of the 2021-22 season. However, Atkinson eventually decided to not take the position, citing family reasons as his reason for doing so.

Legendary head coach Mike D’Antoni (the engineer behind ‘The Seven Seconds or Less’ Phoenix Suns) was also a frontrunner for the position. But in the end, the Hornets decided it was wise to bring Clifford back for a second stint.

So, how much are the Hornets paying him this time? In this post, we discuss Clifford’s salary, his net worth, coaching record, and more.

Steve Clifford Contract And Salary

When Clifford was brought back by the Hornets, it was reported that the deal was three years long, with the third year being a team option. According to Spotrac, the first two years of the contract are worth four million dollars annually (Clifford is in the second year of his deal). The annual value of the final year (the team option) was not disclosed.

That yearly figure is double what he was estimated to be making during his first go-around in Charlotte (he was making about two million dollars per year back then). For those wondering, four million dollars a year puts him in the same salary range as guys like Adrian Griffin and Jacque Vaughn.

Steve Clifford Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Clifford has an estimated net worth of roughly four million dollars. Clifford has been a head coach (for the Hornets and Orlando Magic) since 2013. Before that, he spent 13 seasons as an assistant for teams like the Magic, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets.

Steve Clifford Head Coaching Record

So far, Clifford has tallied 731 regular season games as a head coach. During that time, his record is 322-409 (win percentage of 44%). As it stands, Clifford is 68th all-time in regular season wins and 163rd all-time in win percentage.

In the playoffs, Clifford has a record of 5-16 (23.8%) in 21 career games.

Steve Clifford Wife

As of right now, Clifford is unmarried and not dating anyone. He also does not have any kids.