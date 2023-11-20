After a 2-5 start to the season last year, Steve Nash and the Brooklyn Nets decided it was best to part ways. In his place, the team promoted longtime assistant Jacque Vaughn to the interim head coaching position. Vaughn took full advantage of the moment, performing well enough to remove the ‘interim’ label and become Brooklyn’s official head coach.

But how much does Vaughn make? In this article, we discuss that, his earnings as a player, net worth, and more.

Jacque Vaughn Contract And Salary

When Vaughn was given the full-time head coaching gig, it was not disclosed how much the annual value would be. However, it was mentioned that he was making over a million dollars a year as an assistant.

Other sources have said that Vaughn makes somewhere between three to four million dollars annually. If that is the case, he would be making an amount similar to that of Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach Adrian Griffin.

Jacque Vaughn Playing Career Earnings

Before he joined the coaching ranks, Vaughn spent twelve seasons as a journeyman guard in the NBA. In total, Vaughn played for five different teams, including his current employer (back when they were still the New Jersey Nets).

According to HoopsHype NBA salaries, Vaughn earned roughly 11.3 million dollars during his playing career. If you adjust that for today’s inflation, that would be about 18.5 million dollars.

Jacque Vaughn Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Vaughn has an estimated net worth of ten million dollars. That is a higher net worth than his colleagues who only coached and never played in the NBA. For instance, Quin Snyder’s net worth is roughly seven million dollars.

Along with his time with Brooklyn (he has been with them since 2016), Vaughn also served as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs (from 2010-12) and as the head coach for the Orlando Magic (from 2012-15).

Jacque Vaughn Head Coaching Record

Overall, Vaughn has been the head coach for 313 regular season games. His record in those contests is 114-199 (win percentage of 36.4%). Vaughn is 139th in NBA history in regular season wins and 230th in win percentage.

Vaughn has never won a playoff game as a head coach. In total, he’s head coached eight games and lost all eight of them.

Jacque Vaughn Wife

Vaughn is married to Laura Vaughn. The couple met when they were both attending Kansas. They have been married since 2002 and have two sons together, Jalen and Jeremiah.