Kevin Durant Was “Shocked” When Nets Fired Steve Nash

The Brooklyn Nets haven’t started the season on a good note. Not only is the team 2-6, but just yesterday the Nets fired head coach Steve Nash after coaching in Brooklyn from 2021-23 and just seven games this season.

It happened somewhat abruptly, but many thought that it was going to happen eventually and even players like Kevin Durant were calling for the head coach to be fired in the offseason. That’s why it’s interesting that Durant said he was “shocked” when he found out. Durant said he turned the TV on after he’d woken up from a pregame nap and learned about his coaches firing.

After the firing of Nash, Brooklyn has (+1600) odds to win the Finals according to NBA betting sites.

Nash and the Nets mutually agreed to part ways after a frustrating start to the season. Durant spoke to the media about his former head coach.

“You’re always shocked when a move like this happens,”… “We didn’t have a healthy team. Just didn’t pay well. And that’s what happens in the league. Shit happens. So that doesn’t take away from Steve’s basketball IQ, how he teaches the game. I don’t think that takes away from anything. It just didn’t work out.” – Kevin Durant.

Drama is always surrounding the Nets and the firing of Nash is just another day in Brooklyn. The 2021-22 season was a disaster. Kevin Durant, Kyire, Irving, and James Harden played a total of 16 games together in Brooklyn. Steve Nash told Nets GM Sean Marks that “they’re not responding to me”, and clearly it was time for both parties to move on.

Front-runner for the Nets head coaching job is suspended Celtics head coach, Ime Udoka. He is not suspended by the league. Only the Celtics who’ve already said that they will let Udoka walk away for another job. Expect Brooklyn to have a new head coach sooner than later.