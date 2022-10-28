Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have started off slow with at 1-4. They took the Mavericks to OT yesterday and would fall short in a 129-125 loss.

Brooklyn is tied with the 76ers for last place in the Atlantic Division and are 2.5 games back from the Knicks and Celtics who are tied for first. Both are 3-1 to start the 2022-23 season.

An NBA Hall of Famer has recently criticized Durant saying that it’s “not there anymore”, which may be a bit of a stretch. However, the best player on a team is always going to get the heat when their team is in a slump.

NBA Legend Isiah Thomas calls out KD for the Nets struggles

Isiah Thomas is regarded as one of the best PGs to ever play the game and he knows a thing or two about winning. He’s currently and analyst for the NBA and claims that Durant’s dominance has become nonexistent.

“The thing that I’m noticing right away with Durant is that he used to get 30 (points) and that meant he dominated the game,”… “Now his 30 is just 30. Normally, like when he got 30, it was like, ‘Okay, the games over’ and his team won. Now it’s a 30 where you still asking, ‘What happened?’ And his dominance — you know, he still got great numbers. But the dominance, in terms of, ‘I get 30, we win.’ It’s not there anymore.” – Isiah Thomas

Thomas is not exactly wrong. Last season the Nets relied on Durant when he was healthy and he carried the teams offense at times. However, the Nets 2022-23 team is different than last season and some of the secondary scoring options haven’t been there. It’s a combination injures and lack of production from certain players.

One player who the Nets need to see step up and become a contributing member of the team is Ben Simmons. He’s averaging (31.0) minutes per game and hasn’t scored more than seven points in a game this season. Simmons offensive inefficiencies have held the Nets back at certain times. It’s not his fault the Nets are 1-4, but there’s no doubt that Simmons could be playing a lot better, which would take some of the heat away from Durant.