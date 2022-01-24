Bulls vs Thunder Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

The Chicago Bulls travel to the Paycom Center to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in an inter-Conference matchup tonight. Let’s take a look at the top NBA picks and betting trends, as well as the starting lineups for tonight’s Bulls vs Thunder game.

Bulls vs Thunder Game Info

Chicago Bulls (28-17) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder(14-32)

Date: Monday, January 24, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Paycom Center — Oklahoma City, OK

Bulls vs Thunder NBA Picks and Betting Odds

All Bulls vs Thunder NBA picks and betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Moneyline: CHI: (-116) | OKC: (+100)

Point Spread: CHI: -1.5 (-110) | OKC: +1.5 (-110)

Total: 214.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

PG Lonzo Ball (questionable), SG Zach Lavine (game time decision), PF Javone Green (out), PF Patrick Williams (out), SF Derrick Jones Jr (out), PG Alex Caruso (out)

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

PG Vit Krejci (out), C Derrick Favors (out)

Bulls vs Thunder News and Preview | NBA Picks

Tonight’s matchup is the first of two fixtures this season between the Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder. Last year, they split the 2 game series 1-1 with the home team claiming victory in both matchups.

In each team’s last 5 games, the Bulls and Thunder have combined for just one win. That sole win belonging to Chicago when they took the win against Cleveland on January 20th.

In their last 9 games, Chicago has managed a meager 2 wins and has gone from comfortably sitting atop the East to third and one game behind new Conference leaders, Miami Heat. Granted the Bulls are depleted by injuries of late but this must be alarming even to the strongest of Bulls fans.

The Bulls lost last night in Orlando, losing 114-95 to the league’s worst team. DeMar DeRozan continued his strong form with an astounding 41 points on 71% shooting from the field. However it will alarm both Bulls fans and coaching team alike that the rest of the team combined for only 54 points. The Bulls bench only scored 10 points – I think that says it all about this depleted Bulls squad at present. They are relying heavily on one man and there’s only so much one man can do.

Oklahoma City aren’t doing much better. They only have 2 wins in 12 games this calendar year. Both those wins came against teams from New York including a win in Brooklyn.

The Thunder sit 14th in the West and are only 0.5 games better off than the Rockets who are the only team below them in the standings. However OKC are in the middle of a rebuild and are acquiring a great young squad that are exciting to watch.

Oklahoma City Thunder have a great chance of winning this one given the recent Bulls form. If they are to win they will need their young guys to come through. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the team in scoring with 22.8 points per game on 42% shooting and Josh Giddy has a team high in. rebounds (7.4) and assists (6.2).

Bulls vs Thunder Betting Trends

Chicago is 1-6 SU in their last 7 games.

Chicago is 4-2 in NBA picks against the spread (ATS) in their last 6 games against Oklahoma City.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Chicago’s last 7 games against an opponent in the Northwest Division division.

Oklahoma City is 14-5-1 ATS in their last 20 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Oklahoma City’s last 13 games this season.

Oklahoma City is 10-1-1 ATS in their last 12 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference conference.

Projected Chicago Bulls Starting Lineup

(G) Coby White, (G) Ayo Dosunmu, (C) Nikola Vucevic, (F) DeMar DeRozan, (F) Alfonzo McKinnie

Projected Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup

(G) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, (G)Josh Giddey, (C) Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, (F)Aaron Wiggns, (F) Luguentz Dort

Bulls vs Thunder Prediction | NBA Picks

Ate the start of the season I would have had this game down as a relatively easy win for Chicago. However when you take in injuries and recent form, it can be argued that this game will be anything but easy. Add in the fact this is the Bulls third game in four days, all of which have been on the road and quite honestly I can see the Thunder taking the victory.

Both teams need a much-needed win. The Bulls will be determined to make up for last nights 19 point loss whereas the Thunder will see this weakened Bulls team as a potential scalp to claim.

The ESPN Matchup Predictor NBA picks tool gives the Thunder a 63.1% chance of victory which I think depends entirely on Zach Lavine’s injury status. He remains as a game-time decision at the time of writing this article and he could provide Chicago with a much needed boost should he return.

The game should be fun to watch. The fact that bookies have the spread at less that 2 points says it all – everyone is expecting this to be a close-fought contest.

Pick: UNDER 214.5

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.