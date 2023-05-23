The 2022-23 season was another disappointment for the Houston Rockets. This past season, Houston had the second-youngest team in the entire league. It’s clear that the Rockets need some veteran leadership and that’s why this is a massive offense for the team. Landing a few veteran free agents or young stars will help build their culture. Dillon Brooks and Austin Reaves are ‘high-ranking targets’ for the Houston Rockets this offseason.

Both the Rockets and Spurs had the NBA’s worst regular season record in 2022-23 at 22-60. The Rockets have the fourth pick in the upcoming NBA draft and the Spurs have the first overall pick. Houston can add through the draft, but acquiring a few free agents can also help.

Head coach Stephen Silas was fired mid-season by the Rockets. That led to the hiring of former Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. He spent one season as the head coach of the Celtics and helped take them to the NBA Finals.

Dillon Brooks and Austin Reaves are ‘high-ranking targets’ for the Houston Rockets, per @KellyIko They’re also expected to show interest in Brook Lopez and Cam Johnson (Via https://t.co/8B6dHvSYqX) pic.twitter.com/2l4kxIdYut — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 23, 2023

The Rockets look to be serious about adding talent to the roster for next season

At the moment, there are only a handful of players that the Rockets that would be safe from potential trades. They are Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun, and possibly Kevin Porter Jr. Houston has the second-most cap space available of any team for this offseason. Only the Chicago Bulls have more.

One target the Rockets are interested in is Memphis’ Dillon Brooks. His season ended on poor terms with the Grizzlies. Memphis said they will not have Brooks back for next season under any circumstances. He needs a new home and the Rockets could use a high-energy vet like him to build their roster.

Another player being eyed by Houston is Austin Reaves. His season just ended last night in the Conference Finals. He averaged (16.9) points per game in 16 postseason games with the Lakers in 2023. Reaves went undrafted and has built his name in the NBA over the past few seasons. He shot (.398) percent from deep during the regular season and (.443) percent during the postseason.