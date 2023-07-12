Main Page
NBA insiders say that the Dallas Mavericks have revisited the idea of trading for Detroit’s Bojan Bogdanovic
Last season, the Mavericks struggled after the trade deadline and they missed the 2023 postseason. Since then, Dallas has done what it can to upgrade the roster through free agency and the draft. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon has reported that the Mavericks might not be done making moves just yet. He noted that Detroit’s Bojan Bogdanovic was a trade target for Dallas last month. The team has revisited the idea of trading for Bogdanovic this offseason.
At six-foot-seven, Bogdanovic played a unique role in the NBA. He has the size to make contested shots around the rim while also having an elite shot from range. For his nine-year NBA career, the former first-round pick shoots (.394) percent from deep.
That’s been his specialty in the NBA. The 2022-23 season was the fourth time in his career that he shot over 40 percent from deep. His three-point touch would be an added bonus to their roster. He could potentially be a starter for the Mavs if they valued him that highly.
The Dallas Mavericks could be a team that trades for Bojan Bogdanovic in the near future.@noahweber00 has the latest on the rumors around Dallas and Bogdanovic.https://t.co/mbDVVnt3HV
— The Smoking Cuban (@thesmokingcuban) July 12, 2023
Is Bojan Bogdanovic the right fit for the Dallas Mavericks if they traded for him?
In 2022-23, Bojan Bogdanovic played and started in 59 games for the Detroit Pistons. Towards the end of the year, Bogdanovic missed the final 19 games due to an Achilles injury. At the time, the Pistons were nowhere close to being in playoff contention.
They decided the best move for the franchise would be to sit their sharp-shooting forward for the rest of the season. NBA insider Marc Stein reported earlier in the offseason that Dallas was interested in trading Tim Hardaway Jr. He already has a close relationship with Cade Cunningham of the Pistons.
However, trade talks between Dallas and Detroit never gained any traction. ESPN’s Tim MacMohan still thinks there’s a chance that the Mavericks are still targeting Bogdanovic this offseason. So far, the Mavs have resigned Kyire Irivng in free agency, signed Seth Curry, and did a sign-and-trade for Grant Williams. Dallas still needs a few more pieces to be a legit contender in the West.
