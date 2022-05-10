NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 5 Picks and Odds for May 10, 2022

On Tuesday, the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs continues; free NBA playoffs conference semifinals odds, Game 5 picks and predictions are featured here. Our experts at Basketball Insiders have selected the winners of the 76ers-Heat and Mavericks-Suns matchups tonight.

Best Game 5 Picks | Predictions and Odds for the NBA Games Today

Today, the NBA playoffs second-round contests are airing live on TNT. First, for the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Philadelphia 76ers square off against the Miami Haet at 7:30 p.m. ET. Then, as for the Western Conference Semifinals, the Dallas Mavericks play the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET.

Miami is favored to defeat Philadelphia at home, whereas oddsmakers are expecting Phoenix to best Dallas at home as well. Nonetheless, the Mavs managed to upset the Suns in Game 4. So, feel free to bet against the favorite in either series. Keep scrolling for Game 5 betting trends, odds, picks and predictions.

Best NBA Bets: Free 76ers vs Heat Pick — Heat -3 (-115)

Heading into tonight’s Game 5 rematch, the Heat are three-point favorites over the 76ers at FTX Arena. In Game 4, the Sixers defeated the Heat 116-108 at Wells Fargo Center. James Harden led Philadelphia in scoring with 31 points. Joel Embiid also closed out his performance with another playoff double-double. He amassed 24 points and 11 rebounds in 38 minutes played. The Sixers outscored them 34-28 in the second quarter.

Regarding the 76ers’ injury report, the team has two players listed: C Joel Embiid (gametime decision) and SG Isaiah Joe (gametime decision). Although Embiid played in Game 4, it appeared the five-time All-Star was taking things slow. If the Sixers lose him again, the Heat will advance. For one significant betting trend, Philadelphia is 1-7 in its last eight meetings versus Miami on the road. Plus, the 76ers are 2-8 ATS in their past 10 away contests.

76ers vs Heat Prediction | Best NBA Game 5 Picks

Furthermore, for the Heat’s injury report, the team has seven players listed as a gametime decision status: PG Gabe Vincent, SF Max Strus, SG Tyler Herro, PG Kyle Lowry, SF P.J. Tucker, C Dewayne Dedmon and SF Caleb Martin. As long as Jimmy Butler stays healthy, Miami has the best chance of advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals. Butler is leading the Heat in a number of statistics this postseason, averaging 29 points, 5.5 assists and 2.4 steals per game.

To add to the betting trends above, the Heat are 11-5 ATS in their previous 16 games played. Next, the total has gone under in seven of their past nine contests. Taking everything into account, pick the Heat to win Game 5, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 209. Other NBA playoffs conference semifinals odds, Game 5 picks and second round predictions are on the main page.

Best NBA Bets: Free Mavericks vs Suns Pick — Suns -6.5 (-110)

Moreover, the Suns are 6.5-point favorites versus the Mavericks at Footprint Center. On Sunday, Dallas bested Phoenix 111-101 at the American Airlines Center in Game 4. This was arguably the Mavericks’ best performance the entire season. Bettors were anticipating the Suns to go up by two games in this series. In Game 4, Luka Doncic finished his outing with a double-double. He accumulated 26 points and 11 assists.

According to the Mavericks’ injury report, the only player the team has listed is guard Tim Hardaway Jr. His status currently is a gametime decision. But even without Hardaway Jr., Dallas is exploiting ways to upset Phoenix with Luka Doncic. Now, the Mavs are 7-2 ATS in their last nine contests. Not to mention, the team is 2-11 in its past 13 matchups versus the Suns.

Mavericks vs Suns Prediction | NBA Playoffs Game 5 Picks

Additionally, the Suns have two players listed on their injury report: PF Dario Saric (out) and SF Torrey Craig (gametime decision). Evident by the 2021 NBA Finals, Phoenix has a bad habit of surrendering two-game leads against teams in the postseason. This seems more psychological than anything else. Can they not win meaningful games on the road? The total has gone over in six of the Suns’ past nine contests.

Besides struggling versus Dallas away, Phoenix is still on fire at home. The team has won seven consecutive games versus the Mavs at home. Therefore, pick the Suns to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 213. More NBA playoffs conference semifinals odds, second round Game 5 picks and predictions are on the main page.

