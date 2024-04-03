Multiple reports surfaced the internet late this Tuesday revealing that young Bronny James is hoping to leave the University of Southern California to transfer to another school that can hopefully bring out the best in him before he decides to go professional. According to sources, Duke, Ohio State and UCLA are the biggest options being considered by the basketball star.

Even though the story is yet to be confirmed by the 19-year-old himself, insider Dick Weiss was one of the first to spill the beans on his future. The reporter revealed that he hopes to enter the transfer portal after his freshman campaign in California.

“Freshman G Bronny James is entering the transfer portal,” Weiss announced. “James averaged 4.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, and 2.1 AST in 25 games played during his freshman season at USC. The favorites to land James are Duke, Ohio State, UCLA, Xavier, and Rutgers.”

RUMOR: Bronny James does NOT intend to go back to USC or any other college. He plans to go undrafted and sign a 2 way deal after the draft. 😱 (@TheHoopHerald) pic.twitter.com/jUYGo34ePM — ML Basketball (@_MLBasketball) April 3, 2024

Bronny had a difficult start at USC, especially as he suffered a heart issue during the summer and couldn’t start off the season with the rest of his squad. He eventually made his debut and displayed many moments of brilliance, but only managed to put up averages of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game on 36% shooting.

His father, LeBron James, was asked about his son’s situation following his team’s latest victory over the Raptors on Tuesday. However, he started out by saying that he didn’t know where this report came from, but that “Bronny is his own man” and knows he has “some tough decisions to make” about his future.

“I don’t know where that came from but at the end of the day, Bronny is his own man and he has some tough decisions to make and when he’s ready to make those decisions, he’ll let us all know. But as his family, we’ll support whatever he does,” he said postgame in Toronto.

Not too long ago, the Lakers superstar sounded off on social media against the press and then deleted the posts shortly after. “Can yall please just let the kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball,” he posted on his account. “The work and results will ultimately do the talking no matter what he decides to do. If y’all don’t know he doesn’t care what a mock draft says, he just WORKS! Earned Not Given!”

Young star Trent Perry decommits from USC after coach Andy Enfield decides to leave for SMU

Another reason Bronny might not want to continue in USC is due to the fact that his coach Andy Enfield has decided to leave for another school, which would mean he’d have to start a process with a new tactician. This decision has already brought some consequences, as the No. 26 prospect in the 2024 class, Trent Perry, has decommitted from the university from California.

While Enfield will be moving to SMU and hasn’t chosen his replacement, the McDonald’s All American participant announced his decision. “I was eager to start my college career as a Trojan,” Perry told ESPN.

“However with the recent news, I will be requesting a release and reopening my recruitment. I am going to take this time to decide which school makes the most sense for me next year while maintaining USC as an option,” he concluded.

Perry, who is one of the 24 high school seniors who will be competing in the famous McDonald’s All American Game this week, and wishes to start fresh somewhere else “while utilizing the relationships I already built.”