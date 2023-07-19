Main Page
NBA Rumors: Raptors not entertaining trade offers for O.G. Anunoby
According to the latest NBA rumors, the Toronto Raptors are not listening to trade offers for forward O.G. Anunoby. Anunoby, 26, was selected 23rd overall by Toronto in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Indiana University-Bloomington. The Orlando Magic and New York Knicks have been linked to the six-year veteran.
“The Raptors are not seriously listening to offers for O.G. Anunoby right now,” wrote Eric Koreen of The Athletic. “You’ve heard all the reasons before: He’s young enough to fit a timeline fixed on younger players, good enough to contribute to a Siakam-led team and flexible enough to play alongside several potential Raptors tentpoles.”
Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Toronto Raptors hold 21st-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. A few sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Knicks, and Atlanta Hawks.
Furthermore, in 67 starts with the Raptors in the 2022-23 season, O.G. Anunoby averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, a career-high 1.9 steals, and 35.6 minutes per game. The former Hoosier also shot 47.6% from the floor, 38.7% beyond the arc, and a career-best 83.8% at the foul line. He led the NBA in steals with 128.
In Toronto’s 112-104 win over the Miami Heat on Nov. 16, the forward recorded season highs of 32 points and 10 rebounds in 44 minutes as a starter. Along with logging three assists and one block, Anunoby shot 13-of-18 (72.2%) from the field and 5-of-6 (83.3%) at the free throw line.
NBA Rumors: Toronto Raptors are not listening to trade offers for O.G. Anunoby, could package Pascal Siakam in a three-team trade deal after opening a roster spot
Anunoby has two seasons left of the four-year, $72 million contract extension he signed with Toronto in December 2020. The London, United Kingdom, native is projected to earn $18,642,857 in 2023-24, and he has a $19,928,571 player option for 2024-25.
However, one Raptors player on the trade block is Pascal Siakam. The 6-foot-9 power forward has been mentioned in a number of different trade scenarios. “The talks concerning Pascal Siakam focused on the second or third picks with Charlotte and Portland were real, if not ever close to yielding a deal,” Koreen added.
Pascal Siakam is not interested in signing a contract extension with any team that trades for him, per @TheSteinLine
“The All-Star forward has continued to signal an unwillingness to sign an extension with any team that trades for him. Siakam has one year left on his contract… pic.twitter.com/xpZzYaTo1A
— NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 16, 2023
Additionally, since the Dallas Mavericks remain interested in trading for Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela, a three-team trade is possible. In a potential three-team trade, NBA insiders believe the Raptors would send Pascal Siakam to Atlanta, and Dallas would acquire Capela from the Hawks.
Will the Raptors trade Siakam? The two-time All-Star averaged career highs of 24.2 points and 5.8 assists per game this past season. Moreover, the seven-year veteran led the league in minutes per game (37.4) as well.
Siakam is owed $37,893,408 next season. On Monday, the Raptors waived forward Joe Wieskamp, clearing a roster spot. The 6-foot-6 wing would have earned $1,927,896 with Toronto next season. The club is now $3.96 million below the luxury tax threshold.
Latest signings include Jakob Poeltl’s four-year, $78 million contract, Jalen McDaniels’ two-year, $9.26 million deal, and Dennis Schroder’s two-year, $25.43 million contract.
