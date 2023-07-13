NBA Rumors: Suns exploring trade scenarios for Cam Payne

According to the latest NBA rumors, the Phoenix Suns are exploring potential trade scenarios for Cam Payne. The 6-foot-1 guard turns 29 years old this August. Payne signed a three-year, $19 million contract with Phoenix in August 2021. The Suns fully guaranteed his $6.5 million salary for the 2023-24 season last month.

“The Pacers have been mentioned in another possible trade discussion this week,” wrote Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. “Phoenix has continued to explore trade scenarios regarding reserve guard Cam Payne, and Indiana point guard T.J. McConnell has been one player on the Suns’ radar.”

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Phoenix Suns hold third-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics.

Report: “Phoenix has continued to explore trade scenarios regarding reserve guard Cam Payne, league sources told Yahoo Sports, and Indiana point guard T.J. McConnell has been one player on the Suns’ radar.” (via @JakeLFischer, https://t.co/vf6GCQwnAQ) pic.twitter.com/cXAx44A8mm — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 12, 2023



“There was some talk around Summer League about a developing multi-team trade discussion,” Fischer added. “Maybe there’s some business to be done with the Knicks.

“Rival front offices continue to say New York remains engaged on trade avenues for veteran shooter Evan Fournier, and the Knicks are amenable to doing so as part of multi-team frameworks, sources said.”

NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns are interested in trading Cam Payne to the Indiana Pacers for T.J. McConnell

Payne was selected 14th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Murray State. The Tennessee native played his first two seasons (2015-17) with OKC before getting traded to the Chicago Bulls in February 2017.

The eight-year veteran played almost three full seasons (2017-19) with Chicago before he was waived in January 2019. Payne then signed a pair of 10-day contracts with the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, the Cavs never offered the guard a standard contract.

Furthermore, Payne signed a deal with the Toronto Raptors in July 2019. Though, the guard was waived months later in October. Payne would then spend the next four seasons (2019-23) with Phoenix.

Who would y’all rather have be the Suns backup PG next season? Cam Payne or TJ McConnell pic.twitter.com/H9U6lyd5JK — LEEZUS (@AndrewLeezus) July 12, 2023



Payne made 12 starts in 58 appearances with the Suns in the 2021-22 season. He averaged career highs of 10.8 points and 4.9 assists per game while shooting 40.9% from the floor and 33.6% outside the arc.

Additionally, the guard made 15 starts in 48 games with Phoenix in the 2022-23 season. Payne logged 10.3 points, 2.2 boards, 4.5 assists, and 20.2 minutes per game. Plus, he shot 41.5% from the field and 36.8% from downtown.

In the Suns’ 130-119 win over the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 16, the Murray State product scored a career-high 29 points in 34 minutes as a starter. Along with notching three rebounds, seven assists, and one block, he shot 9-of-17 (52.9%) from the floor and drained six 3-pointers.

Other NBA rumors are on the main page.

NBA Betting Content You May Like