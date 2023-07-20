For the latest NBA trade bet, sportsbooks are favoring Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden to be traded before Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard. According to the BetOnline sportsbook, Harden (-170) is expected to be dealt prior to Lillard (+130) this offseason.

NBA Trade Bet: Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden to be traded before Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard?

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden, 33, has asked for a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers. But a deal is not close to being worked out. Despite the delay, the 10-time All-Star has better odds of being traded before Lillard sooner rather than later.

“Morey is known to be asking for the kind of return that — as of Tuesday afternoon — left the strong impression that he had no genuine interest in getting a deal done anytime soon. Harden’s stance has not changed,” wrote Sam Amick of The Athletic.

Additionally, Harden exercised his $35.64 million player option for the 2023-24 season with the 76ers last month. His player option is part of the two-year, $68.64 million contract he signed with Philly last July.

NBA player to be traded first Odds Play James Harden -170 Damian Lillard +130

Harden signed his two-year deal last offseason after declining a $47.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season, which was included in the four-year, $171 million extension he signed with the Houston Rockets in July 2017. Harden might just get his wish. The Clippers remain the frontrunners to trade for the 14-year veteran.

In 58 starts of the 2022-23 season, Harden averaged 21 points, 6.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 36.8 minutes per game. The Arizona State product shot 44.1% from the floor and 38.5% outside the arc, his highest 3-point shooting percentage since 2011-12 with the Oklahoma City Thunder (39%).

In Philadelphia’s 119-114 win over the Clippers on Dec. 23, Harden recorded a triple-double. The three-time scoring champ amassed 20 points, 11 boards, a career-high 21 assists, and one steal in 42 minutes as a starter.

The clock is ticking. Based on Portland’s asking price, Harden could be traded by Philly sooner.

Harden will likely be traded first before Lillard

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly seeking four first-round draft picks and two quality players in a Damian Lillard trade. In June, the seven-time All-NBA member expressed his desire to play for the Miami Heat. However, it seems the only way this deal occur is if it’s a three-team trade.

A few weeks ago, Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin turned down Miami’s trade proposal involving Tyler Herro and multiple draft picks. “Portland is ‘not impressed’ with the Heat’s trade offer for Damian Lillard, which could lead to a deal elsewhere now,” said ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Although both clubs are taking their sweet time, the Sixers are more likely to find a suitable trade partner for Harden before the Trail Blazers do the same for Lillard in the weeks ahead. Lillard is still averaging over 30 points per game. He’s also a year younger than Harden. The Sixers guard turns 34 next month.

“I’d be shocked if James Harden is moved before Damian Lillard is moved. And I don’t think Dame is going to be moved until August, at the earliest. … I think Harden starts the year on Philly.” — @getnickwright explains: pic.twitter.com/LsT6IX3LvZ — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) July 14, 2023



Furthermore, the Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and New Orleans Pelicans are among the teams interested in trading for Lillard. Having said that, oddsmakers are giving the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, and Boston Celtics better odds to land the 11-year veteran.

In 58 starts with the Trail Blazers in the 2022-23 season, Lillard averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game, along with 4.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 36.3 minutes per game. Dame shot a career-high-tying 46.3% from the floor and 37.1% from outside the arc.

Last offseason, the guard inked a two-year, $121.77 million extension with Portland. His 2024-25 player option worth $48.79 million was exercised as part of his new contract extension. Lillard is projected to earn $45,640,084 in 2023-24, and his new deal includes a $63,228,828 player option for 2026-27.

