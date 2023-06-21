NBA Trade Rumors: ‘No Real Traction’ on 76ers star Tobias Harris

One of the latest NBA trade rumors pertains to Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris. According to Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice, it is unlikely that Harris will get moved ahead of this Thursday’s 2023 NBA Draft. Shake Milton is also the least likely of the Sixers’ free agents to re-sign with the team.

“One source familiar with the Sixers’ thinking urged caution when asked if a deal for Harris could materialize this week, suggesting there was no real traction on a deal at present and that the team wouldn’t rush into a deal just to trade Harris for the sake of it,” Neubeck wrote.

There has been “no real traction” on a trade involving Tobias Harris ahead of the NBA Draft, per @KyleNeubeck. “One source familiar with the #Sixers‘ thinking urged caution when asked if a deal for Harris could materialize this week… the team wouldn’t rush into a deal.” pic.twitter.com/oqhiEgHpST — Philly Sixers Galaxy (@sixers_galaxy) June 20, 2023

CBS Sports’ Michael Kaskey-Blomain reaffirmed the rumors. “The Sixers aren’t operating with urgency when it comes to a potential Tobias Harris trade, per a league source. Seems unlikely that such a deal will get done before the draft,” Blomain posted on Twitter.

In July 2019, Harris signed a five-year, $180 million max contract with the 76ers. His deal includes a trade kicker lesser of 5% or $5 million. The 12-year veteran is projected to make $39,270,150 in the 2023-24 season. Unfortunately, Harris’ contract far exceeds his output on the court.

NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers have not yet found a suitable trade partner for 12-year veteran forward Tobias Harris

In 74 starts of the 2022-23 regular season, Harris averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 32.9 minutes per game. The 19th overall pick from the 2011 NBA Draft finished 50.1% shooting from the field and 38.9% outside the arc as well.

Harris has not averaged at least 20 points per game in a season since the Los Angeles Clippers traded him to Philadelphia in the 2018-19 season. His production has gradually diminished over the years. While the Tennessee product is still a dependable wing, he’s overpaid. The 76ers know this.

The #Sixers aren’t operating with urgency when it comes to a potential Tobias Harris trade, per a league source. Seems unlikely that such a deal will get done before the draft. — Michael K-B (@therealmikekb) June 21, 2023



Furthermore, Harris is the second highest-paid Sixer next to MVP center Joel Embiid ($46.9 million). Harris’ $39,270,150 cap figure for 2023-24 represents 20.29% of the team’s salary cap for next season. Of course, this percentage may change based on next season’s projected salary cap.

In Philadelphia’s 132-123 loss to the Houston Rockets on Dec. 5, the forward scored a season-high 27 points in 47 minutes as a starter. Along with logging four boards and three steals, Harris shot 9-of-15 (60%) from the floor and 7-of-8 (87.5%) from downtown.

