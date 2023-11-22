Tom Thibodeau takes his job as a head coach very seriously. He is super intense at all times. He often loses his voice from yelling so much. He has a tendency to play his players an insane amount of minutes (just ask Jimmy Butler). But his methods have produced some fruitful results (as we will soon see).

So, how much does Thibodeau get for all his effort? In this post, we discuss Thibodeau’s salary, his net worth, coaching record, and more.

Tom Thibodeau Contract And Salary

Thibodeau is in the fourth season of a five-year deal with the New York Knicks. According to the New York Post, Thibodeau makes around five million dollars per year on that deal. That figure is ahead of less experienced coaches like Adrian Griffin. But it is below coaches with more championship pedigree, like Erik Spoelstra and Steve Kerr.

Tom Thibodeau Net Worth

According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, Thibodeau’s net worth is roughly twelve million dollars. While it can’t be said with absolute certainty, it is assumed that most of his wealth has been built up from his income as an NBA coach.

Thibodeau has been the Knicks’ head coach since 2020. But before that, he was the leading man for the Chicago Bulls (2010-15) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (2016-19). And before that, Thibodeau was an assistant on six different NBA teams from 1989 to 2010.

Tom Thibodeau Head Coaching Record

Thibodeau has overseen 848 regular season games as a head coach. In those games, Thibodeau currently holds a record of 485-365 (win percentage of 57.2%). With those marks, Thibodeau is 37th all-time in regular season wins and 49th in win percentage. He is just ten wins away from passing Dwane Casey for 36th all-time in wins.

In 72 playoff games, Thibodeau holds a 31-41 record (43.1%). He is 50th all-time in postseason wins and tied for 89th in win percentage.

Tom Thibodeau Wife

Thibodeau is not and has not ever been married. He also does not have any children. Thibodeau once told the New York Times that he was engaged while he was in college at Salem State University but that they eventually called it off. There was also a quote in the story that said Thibodeau’s reason for never getting married was because “There’s no room in my life for a woman if I’m going to be a basketball coach.”