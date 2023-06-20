After a tough ending to their 2023 postseason, the Knicks still have a lot of potential to build off of. New York won their first playoff series in over a decade and the future looks bright. For the first time since 2016, the Knicks do not have a draft pick. Sources have reported Obi Toppin as a name to watch on the trade market. They could use him as a trade piece to acquire a pick.

The Knicks selected Obi Toppin eighth overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. That same offseason they signed Julius Randle and Toppin never got the start to his career that he needed. Randle was already an established veteran in the NBA and Toppin was a rookie that was fighting for playing time from the jump.

Reports say that Toppin has been frustrated with his role on the Knicks. He hasn’t been vocal to the media about this, but the rumors may have leaked this offseason. The 25-year-old is eligible for a contract extension this summer.

Obi Toppin is a name to watch on the trade market, per @SBondyNYDN “A source said Toppin was frustrated at times with his role, although he refrained from complaining to the media.” (Via https://t.co/BRm86K3MTD) pic.twitter.com/PN7mGbqvfc — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 20, 2023

Obi Toppin has been fighting for playing time since being drafted by New York in 2020

As a rookie, Toppin played in a career-low 62 games and played only (11.0) minutes per. That was because Julius Randle led the NBA in minutes per game (37.6) that season. Toppin is directly behind Randle on the depth chart. He likely envisioned himself having a larger role with New York when he was taken eighth overall.

If he’s truly unhappy, leaving the Knicks for a larger role could be the best move for his future. At only 28, Julius Randle still has a lot of time left in the NBA. It would be hard to see the Knicks let him go after the success he’s had with them.

League executives have said that Toppin’s trade value is a late first-rounder. With New York owning no draft picks in 2023, trading Toppin for a late first-rounder would be ideal. The Indiana Pacers have been linked to Toppin in the past. They happen to own two late first-round picks.

There’s always a chance that they spend one of those picks on Toppin rather than waiting to develop a prospect. Plus, they would still have an additional first-round pick of their own to use. That seems like a win-win scenario for all parties. The Knicks would get a draft pick and Obi Toppin would have the chance to start fresh with a new organization.