Reports Link Knicks And Pacers In Trade Talks For PF Obi Toppin

The New York Knicks addition of Jalen Brunson in the offseason has been beneficial to the team this season. Along with Julius Randle, Brunson and himself account for over 40 percent of the Knicks points scored each game. With a 21-18 record so far this season the Knicks are sixth in the Eastern Conference. One player who’s been linked in trade rumors between New York and Indiana are third-year pro Obi Toppin.

It’s extremely tough for Toppin to see extended minutes with the Knicks while Julius Randle is on the team. Both play the same position and Randle is flat out a better player and will always see more time than Toppin does. The 24 year old should be excited that another team is interested in him.

He may feel as if he’s being undervalued and could possibly have a bigger role with another organization. Toppin has missed the last month due to a right leg injury, but was assigned to the Knicks G league affiliate meaning he’s close to returning. New York Sports Betting sites have the Knicks at (+12500) to win the Finals this season.

Blocked by Randle 📸 pic.twitter.com/nzYjE9Dzq1 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 5, 2023

Knicks and Pacers linked in trade discussions on Obi Toppin

Toppin was the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft for the New York Knicks. For the 2022-23 season he is averaging 8/4/1 on a career-low 42 percent from the field. His three-point percentage is the highest of his career this season at 35. NBA insiders had this to report on the trade discussions between New York and Indiana.

“The Knicks have engaged in talks with the Indiana Pacers revolving around a potential trade that would send third-year big man Obi Toppin to the Hoosier State.” – Sean Deveney

He is under contract with the Knicks until the 2023-24 season which could be appealing to a team like Indiana in a deal. Their front office has history in the past of signing players with a number of years remaining on their current contract. Indiana are lacking depth at forward and Toppin could step in and make a contribution right away. The Pacers have key pieces on their roster already like Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton, and Bennedict Mathurin. Adding Toppin the mix could be the right thing for their franchise moving forward.