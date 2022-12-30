“You can’t ask for much better shooting than that,” Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith said. “They shoot the ball like that; it’s going to be tough to beat us any night.”

Pacers guard Buddy Hield makes fastest 3-pointer in play-by-play era, beating out Reggie Miller’s shot against Warriors in March 2000

Of course, the 30-year-old became the first player in franchise history to record 60 or more 3s in a single month. To add to that accomplishment, the guard has logged four consecutive games with at least four made 3-pointers, one shy of his longest streak this season.