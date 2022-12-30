On Thursday night, Buddy Hield made the fastest 3-pointer in the play-by-play era at 11:57 during the first quarter of the Indiana Pacers’ 135-126 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The seventh-year guard needed only three seconds after tip-off.

For a side note, the play-by-play era dates back to the 1996-97 season. Is there a faster time than three seconds at the start of the opening quarter? That part is unknown. Hield’s shot beat out Pacers legend Reggie Miller’s 3-pointer at 11:56 of the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors on March 5, 2000.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Pacers have the eighth-lowest odds to win the championship in 2023. Check out which sportsbooks are giving the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers better odds.

Hield's 3-pointer at 11:57 in the 1st quarter is the fastest 3-point make in the play-by-play era (since 1996-97). He beats out Pacers legend Reggie Miller's 3-pt make at 11:56 of the 1st Qtr on March 5, 2000 against the Warriors. https://t.co/eUQSZZlDNN — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 30, 2022

At tip-off, Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen swatted the ball to Hield, and then the Pacers guard made the clutch 3-pointer off a 360 spin. Hield ended his performance with 25 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 33 minutes of action. He shot 10-of-14 (71.4%) from the field and 5-of-6 (83.3%) outside the arc.

“You can’t ask for much better shooting than that,” Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith said. “They shoot the ball like that; it’s going to be tough to beat us any night.” Pacers guard Buddy Hield makes fastest 3-pointer in play-by-play era, beating out Reggie Miller’s shot against Warriors in March 2000 Of course, the 30-year-old became the first player in franchise history to record 60 or more 3s in a single month. To add to that accomplishment, the guard has logged four consecutive games with at least four made 3-pointers, one shy of his longest streak this season.

Through 36 starts, Hield is averaging 17.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. Not to mention, he’s shooting a career-best 46.1% from the floor and 42.7% beyond the arc.

highlights from last night's W.📼 https://t.co/2h48zO4UPx — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 30, 2022

Hield scored season highs of 28 points versus the Washington Wizards (Dec. 9) and Atlanta Hawks (Dec. 27). His first double-double was recorded in the season opener. On Oct. 19, in the Pacers’ 114-107 loss to the Wizards, the guard finished with 16 points, 10 boards, and three assists in 32 minutes played.

In Indiana’s 116-100 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers, Hield logged 22 points and a season-high 11 rebounds in 38 minutes. Also, he shot 8-of-17 (47.1%) from the field and 4-of-9 (44.4%) from 3-point range.