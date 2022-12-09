Are The Knicks Looking To Trade Julius Randle For Kyle Kuzma?

The New York Knicks are 12-13 so far this season and are 4-6 in their last ten games. New York is last in the Atlantic Division and ninth in the Eastern Conference. Julius Randle is in his fourth season with the Knicks and hasn’t accomplished much. Things may be starting to get stale between both sides and a number of New York’s players have been in trade talks recently. Even Randle himself.

Randle has been a solid player for the Knicks and was voted an all-star in 2020-21, but he and the team have not accomplished anything at all and the front office may be in search of a change. For the season, Randle is averaging (21.6) points, (8.8) rebounds, and (3.5) assists per game. One trade partner that the Knicks could reach out to are the Washington Wizards. Both teams are “stuck in the mud” and could look to swap some players or potential picks.

Julius Randle tonight: 34 Points

17 Rebounds

5 Assists

52% FG

6/12 3PM

8/8 FTM pic.twitter.com/IU9hXM4lP5 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 8, 2022

Could the Knicks and Wizards swap their star PFs?

One report has said that the Knicks could “save” their season if they were able to swap Julius Randle for Kyle Kuzma. The potential trade scenario says the Knicks would acquire Will Barton, Vernon Carey Jr., and Kyle Kuzma, while the Wizards would receive Julius Randle, Cam Reddish, Washington’s own 2023 first rounder, and Dallas’ 2023 first rounder (top 10 protected).

Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale gave a little more insight on the trade scenario.