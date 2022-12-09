Home » news » Are The Knicks Looking To Trade Julius Randle For Kyle Kuzma

Main Page

Are The Knicks Looking To Trade Julius Randle For Kyle Kuzma?

Zach Wolpin profile picture
Updated 2 hours ago on

2 min read

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Grizzlies vs Knicks New York sports betting offers
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The New York Knicks are 12-13 so far this season and are 4-6 in their last ten games. New York is last in the Atlantic Division and ninth in the Eastern Conference. Julius Randle is in his fourth season with the Knicks and hasn’t accomplished much. Things may be starting to get stale between both sides and a number of New York’s players have been in trade talks recently. Even Randle himself. 

Randle has been a solid player for the Knicks and was voted an all-star in 2020-21, but he and the team have not accomplished anything at all and the front office may be in search of a change. For the season, Randle is averaging (21.6) points, (8.8) rebounds, and (3.5) assists per game. One trade partner that the Knicks could reach out to are the Washington Wizards. Both teams are “stuck in the mud” and could look to swap some players or potential picks.

Could the Knicks and Wizards swap their star PFs?

One report has said that the Knicks could “save” their season if they were able to swap Julius Randle for Kyle Kuzma. The potential trade scenario says the Knicks would acquire Will Barton, Vernon Carey Jr., and Kyle Kuzma, while the Wizards would receive Julius Randle, Cam Reddish, Washington’s own 2023 first rounder, and Dallas’ 2023 first rounder (top 10 protected).

Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale gave a little more insight on the trade scenario.

” The Knicks might be reticent to acquire Kuzma on the verge of his entering free agency,”… “They shouldn’t be. He provides rock-solid two-way minutes at the 4 these days and fits alongside any one of their bigs and immediately becomes their second-best player. At 27, he’s someone they can look to keep around, and his next deal probably checks in cheaper on an annual basis than Randle’s agreement. If Kuzma leaves, they’re still out from under Randle’s massive contract and the rotation warts he poses.” – Dan Favale

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Zach Wolpin profile picture

Hi, my name is Zach Wolpin and I live in NJ, USA. I'm an NBA News Writer for Finixio. I've been covering the NBA as a whole for over two years now and I also have two and a half years experience writing about the NFL. I'm 24 years old and I'm extremely passionate about sports. In my free time, I like to play video games and watch sports with my friends.

Trending Now