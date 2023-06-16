Nuggets coach Michael Malone gets drunk during parade and promises another championship: ‘We some greedy bastards’

This title celebration had been a long time in the making and the people of Colorado responded as thousands filled the streets of downtown Denver. To be exact, 47 years had passed in the NBA for the franchise to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone quickly became the star of the parade, as he was seen celebrating all day this Thursday as the team’s bus travelled through the city and he got drunker by the minute.

“It’s hitting me right now,” said the trainer in an interview shortly after he climbed on top of the parading vehicle. “This is an amazing experience.”

However, we don’t if it was the alcohol he was drinking or plain euphoria of the moment, but he made sure everyone in Colorado knew that this is just the beginning of something even bigger for the Mile High City.

“What a great day to celebrate a championship, but we’re not done yet. We some greedy bastards, baby. We’re getting another one!” he exclaimed on the mic.

Take a look at some of the best moments of the championship parade in Denver:

“I’ve got a crazy idea,” Malone kept at it, as he wore a shirt with a picture of the NBA trophy under it that read “Put this in your pipe and smoke it”. “Let’s do this again. I want to be on another float. I want to be at another parade and do this thing again,” he said.

Another special moment with the coach happened right before his introduction to the crowd of thousands of people, as Denver sports personality Vic Lombardi reminded everyone who they had to beat to get to the top.

“In these playoffs, he became the Lakers’ daddy! So, I tell you what, NBA, put that in your pipe and smoke it,” Lombardi said in excitement.

Nikola Jokic found his missing trophy and made sure everyone knew he regrets saying he didn’t want to go to the parade

Team star Nikola Jokic, on the other hand, was rather shy as always, but let out some historic phrases throughout the parade.

First of all, he had the Finals MVP trophy next to him, as he said after Game 5 on Monday that he had momentarily misplaced the award during the Ball Arena celebrations.

The Serbian was called up to speak at the mic while the crowd serenaded him with chants of “MVP, MVP!”

“Ok, ok, ok, ok,” he had to say so that the crowd would calm down. “Thank you. Thank you, though. You know I told that I didn’t want to stay at the parade? But… This is amazing. We’re all going to remember this our whole lives.”

The two-time NBA MVP just produced one of the strongest performances in playoff history, as he became the first athlete to lead the league in total points (600), rebounds (269) and assists (190) in a single postseason.