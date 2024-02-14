Ohio State has parted ways with men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann, who was in his seventh season. Despite a contract extension through 2027-28, Holtmann’s tenure ends with the university owing him a significant buyout of $14 million. This decision follows a series of disappointing performances by the Ohio State Buckeyes, who have struggled in recent seasons under his leadership.

Chris Holtmann Buyout

Chris Holtmann’s departure from Ohio State comes with a hefty financial implication – a $14 million buyout.

This figure is a result of the contract extension he signed in the summer of 2022, which was intended to keep him at the helm through the 2027-28 season. However, with the early termination of his contract, Ohio State is obliged to pay this substantial sum.

Chris Holtmann Salary

During his tenure at Ohio State, Holtmann earned an annual salary of around $3.5 million, not including potential bonuses and incentives.

His compensation package placed him among the highest-paid college basketball coaches, reflecting the university’s initial confidence in his ability to lead the team to success. But that failed to pan out, and now the Buckeyes are left holding the bag.

Why Ohio State Fired Holtmann

Holtmann’s firing comes in the wake of a disappointing 14-11 overall record and a 4-10 mark in the Big Ten this season. The decision followed a loss at No. 20 Wisconsin, further underscoring the team’s underperformance.

Under Holtmann, the Buckeyes started strong in his first season but failed to maintain momentum, not advancing past the first weekend in five NCAA Tournament appearances. The past two seasons have seen a notable decline, with the team losing 14 of 15 games in the 2022-23 season, ending the season 16-19, and experiencing a similar downturn in the current season,

It would be hard to justify continuing paying Holtmann with the team on course to miss its second successive NCAA tournament, so now the Buckeyes are on the hunt for a new head basketball coach.

Chris Holtmann Record at Ohio State

Season Overall Conference Standing Postseason 2017–18 25–9 15–3 T–2nd NCAA Division I Round of 32 2018–19 20–15 8–12 T–8th NCAA Division I Round of 32 2019–20 21–10 11–9 T–5th Postseason canceled due to COVID-19 2020–21 21–10 12–8 5th NCAA Division I Round of 64 2021–22 20–12 12–8 T–4th NCAA Division I Round of 32 2022–23 16–19 5–15 13th 2023–24 14–11 4–10 Record at Ohio State: 137–85 (.617) Conference Record: 67–64 (.511)