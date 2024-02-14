Home » news » Ohio State Basketball Coach Chris Holtmann Owed 14 Million In Buyout After Being Fired

College Basketball

Ohio State Basketball Coach Chris Holtmann Owed $14 Million in Buyout After Being Fired

David Evans profile picture
Instagram
Sports Editor
Updated 2 hours ago on • 2 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
chris holtmann

Ohio State has parted ways with men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann, who was in his seventh season. Despite a contract extension through 2027-28, Holtmann’s tenure ends with the university owing him a significant buyout of $14 million. This decision follows a series of disappointing performances by the Ohio State Buckeyes, who have struggled in recent seasons under his leadership.

Chris Holtmann Buyout

Chris Holtmann’s departure from Ohio State comes with a hefty financial implication – a $14 million buyout.

This figure is a result of the contract extension he signed in the summer of 2022, which was intended to keep him at the helm through the 2027-28 season. However, with the early termination of his contract, Ohio State is obliged to pay this substantial sum.

Chris Holtmann Salary

During his tenure at Ohio State, Holtmann earned an annual salary of around $3.5 million, not including potential bonuses and incentives.

His compensation package placed him among the highest-paid college basketball coaches, reflecting the university’s initial confidence in his ability to lead the team to success. But that failed to pan out, and now the Buckeyes are left holding the bag.

Why Ohio State Fired Holtmann

Holtmann’s firing comes in the wake of a disappointing 14-11 overall record and a 4-10 mark in the Big Ten this season. The decision followed a loss at No. 20 Wisconsin, further underscoring the team’s underperformance.

Under Holtmann, the Buckeyes started strong in his first season but failed to maintain momentum, not advancing past the first weekend in five NCAA Tournament appearances. The past two seasons have seen a notable decline, with the team losing 14 of 15 games in the 2022-23 season, ending the season 16-19, and experiencing a similar downturn in the current season,

It would be hard to justify continuing paying Holtmann with the team on course to miss its second successive NCAA tournament, so now the Buckeyes are on the hunt for a new head basketball coach.

Chris Holtmann Record at Ohio State

Season Overall Conference Standing Postseason
2017–18 25–9 15–3 T–2nd NCAA Division I Round of 32
2018–19 20–15 8–12 T–8th NCAA Division I Round of 32
2019–20 21–10 11–9 T–5th Postseason canceled due to COVID-19
2020–21 21–10 12–8 5th NCAA Division I Round of 64
2021–22 20–12 12–8 T–4th NCAA Division I Round of 32
2022–23 16–19 5–15 13th
2023–24 14–11 4–10
Record at Ohio State: 137–85 (.617) Conference Record: 67–64 (.511)
David Evans profile picture

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting platforms. David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis. Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat. David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.

Trending Now