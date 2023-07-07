Pacers introduce Bruce Brown as their new star signing: ‘Everything that he is about is what we’re about’

Just as we entered the summer, Indiana’s President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard dedicated himself to indentify his team’s deficiencies and find the perfect suitor to balance out the roster. Every single time he did the exercise, current NBA champion Bruce Brown met all the requirements.

The Pacers just introduced the former Nuggets player as they were looking for a strong defender than could improve their 26th-ranked defense from this past campaign. But mostly, Indiana needed a winner.

“During those discussions, Bruce’s name just kept coming to the top, kept coming to the top,” the front office leader said about Brown in yesterday’s introductory press conference at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. “He stuck out. Everything that he is about is what we’re about moving forward and (we) feel like he’s a great fit.”

Standing at six-foot-four, the wing officially signed for the Pacers this Thursday afternoon.

we have signed free agent forward Bruce Brown. WELCOME TO INDIANA, @BruceBrown11! pic.twitter.com/Ua8QAER704 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) July 6, 2023

According to both team and player, it didn’t take long for the two sides to agree on a deal. Not only because he was the perfect man for the job, but according to Brown, they were so excited to sign him that it felt like an easy, obvious choice.

Another important signal was delivered by team star Tyrese Haliburton, who decided to call Brown personally at the beginning of free agency to tell him how he’d be a “be a perfect fit” for his team.

“The Pacers were super ecstatic about me and I was their number one choice,” Brown revealed. “So it was easy.”

His coach Rick Carlisle only had words of praise reserved for the newest addition to Indiana’s roster. “The thing I love about him – the number one thing as a team that needs to get better defensively – is that every night, we know we’re going to have a guy that we can put on the best perimeter player,” he said. “He’s going to take the challenge and he’s going to love the challenge.

“Adding that competitive piece to what we’re doing right now is extremely important. If we want to go from 35 wins to 45 or 50, we have to have an indomitable spirit of competitiveness.”

Indiana star Tyrese Haliburton knows how impactful it can be to add a champion to your roster

In Haliburton’s mind, bringing in an experienced warrior like Bruce is a huge step toward title-contention, not just because of his talents as a basketball player, but mostly due to his winning mentality.

“I’m already asking a ton of questions on the process of getting there, the actual Finals games themselves, the celebration after – all the things,” Haliburton confessed. “I want to know. Any time you add a champion, it’s a good thing.”

Even though his contribution is mostly expected to be on the defensive side of the floor, if done correctly, Brown should allow Haliburton to dedicate himself to his offensive responsibilities. However, just like any other modern player, he’s expected to keep producing his quick attacks to the rim and maintain his three-point threat displays.