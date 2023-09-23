The Indiana Pacers are signing free agent center Jordan Bell to an Exhibit 10 contract, per sources. Bell, 28, was selected 38th overall by the Detroit Pistons in the 2017 NBA Draft out of the University of Oregon.

The 6-foot-8 center was immediately traded to the Golden State Warriors for $3.5 million cash. Bell spent his first two NBA seasons (2017-19) with the Warriors. The former Duck’s rookie 2017-18 season was his best season.

Bell made 13 starts in 57 games played with the Warriors. He averaged career highs of 4.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 14.2 minutes per game. Plus, he shot career bests of 62.7% from the floor and 68.2% at the foul line.

Former NBA champion Jordan Bell is signing an Exhibit 10 deal with the Indiana Pacers, league sources told @hoopshype. Bell will be a veteran leader for Indiana’s G League affiliate, the Mad Ants. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) September 23, 2023



In Golden State’s 113-106 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 22, 2017, the center recorded a career-high 20 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 25 minutes as a starter.

Furthermore, Bell made 17 appearances off the bench for the Warriors during the 2018 NBA Playoffs. As a reserve, he averaged 2.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 10.2 minutes per game while shooting 53.1% from the field.

During Game 2 of the 2019 Western Conference Finals, the center posted a playoff career-high 11 points, in the Warriors’ 114-111 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers.

In July 2019, he signed a multi-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Indiana Pacers sign former Golden State Warriors center and 2018 NBA champion Jordan Bell to an Exhibit 10 contract; all three of Indiana’s two-way spots are occupied

However, after 27 games off the bench with Minnesota in the 2019-20 season, the Wolves traded Jordan Bell to the Houston Rockets. He was then dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies. Of course, Memphis waived him in March 2020.

Although Bell signed a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he never made an appearance. In November 2020, the Cavs traded him to the Lakers, and L.A. waived the center a couple of days later.

In December that year, the California native inked an Exhibit 10 contract with the Washington Wizards. He was waived after a day and went on to sign a pair of 10-day contracts. Bell never joined Washington’s G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go.

In May 2021, Bell re-joined the Warriors on a two-way contract. Nonetheless, the center only appeared in one NBA game in the 2021-22 season before he was waived by Golden State.

Veteran big man Jordan Bell signs an Exhibit 10 deal with the Indiana Pacers, per @MikeAScotto Bell played for Guangzhou Loong Lions, over in China, last season. Bell averaged 10.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, and 2 steals per game. pic.twitter.com/VVKLgD5eC2 — Matt Slone (@HeGotGame_NBA) September 23, 2023



While Bell was reacquired by the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State’s G League affiliate, on Jan. 9, 2022, he was traded to the Indiana Pacers’ G League team, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, three weeks later.

Last season, the Oregon product played for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA). In 40 games with the Lions, the former NBA champ averaged 10.8 points, 9.1 boards, 3.5 assists, 2.1 steals, 1.9 blocks, and 24.6 minutes.

An Exhibit 10 contract can still be converted into a two-way deal before the regular season begins. But the Indiana Pacers have already filled their three two-way spots with forwards Kendall Brown and Oscar Tschiebwe and guard Isaiah Wong.

Bell will likely spend time with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in the 2023-24 season.

