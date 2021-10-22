Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards 2021-22 NBA Season Preview, Predictions and Picks

On Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, the Indiana Pacers (0-1) are playing the Washington Wizards (1-0) at Capital One Arena. This is the second game for both teams of the 2021-22 NBA regular season. BetOnline odds are listed down below.

Game Information

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Capital One Arena; Washington D.C.

TV channels: Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Washington

Radio broadcast: WTEM, WFNI-FM/AM

Live stream: NBC Sports Washington

Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards news

Heading into the second regular season contest for both Eastern Conference contenders, the Wizards are 3-0 in their past three head-to-head meetings versus the Pacers. On May 8, 2021, the last time these teams played one another in the regular season, Washington won 133-132.

For the top news story, Reggie Miller was selected to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team. Over the course of his 18-year NBA career, he averaged 18.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. The five-time All-Star was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.

Injury Report

For the Pacers, they have three players listed as questionable: Jeremy Lamb, Jrue Holiday and Torrey Craig. To add to the list, T.J. Warren is out indefinitely due to a foot injury. Caris LeVert is expected to miss the first four games of the season as well. The small forward is still recovering from a back injury. Next, Kelan Martin was downgraded to out for tonight.

On the flip side, for the Wizards, Bradley Beal and Anthony Gill are listed as questionable to play on Friday. Additionally, Rui Hachimura, Cassius Winston and Thomas Bryant are out against the Pacers. Though, Beal and Gill will likely play.

Injury report: Bradley Beal (right hip contusion) and Anthony Gill (right calf strain) are QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s #WizPacers. Thomas Bryant (left knee injury recovery), Rui Hachimura (not with team) and

Cassius Winston (left hamstring strain) remain OUT. — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) October 21, 2021

Indiana Pacers vs. Washington betting lines

Over/Under: 226.5

Point spread: Wizards -1.5

Best moneyline: Pacers -105, Wizards -115

Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards preview

Furthermore, in the Pacers’ 123-122 road loss to the Hornets on Wednesday, forward Domantas Sabonis led the team in scoring, putting up 33 points in 39 minutes played. Guard Malcolm Brogdon accumulated 28 points, 4.0 rebounds and 11 assists in 40 minutes on the court as well. Charlotte held Indiana to only 13 points in the third quarter, while scoring 33 points.

Upon further review of the box-score game statistics, the Pacers shot 42-for-90 (46.7%) from the field and 17-for-47 (36.2%) from three-point range. While they lost the turnover battle 16 to 8, they out-rebounded the Hornets 51 to 46. It should go without saying that Indiana’s poor third-quarter performance lost them the game.

Meanwhile, in the Wizards’ 98-83 road win over the Raptors on Wednesday, guard Bradley Beal scored a team-high 23 points in 34 minutes spent on the court. Montrezl Harrell also ended his performance with 22 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist.

In Washington’s first regular season win of the 2021-22 season, they shot 36-for-81 (44.4%) from the floor and 5-for-27 (18.5%) from behind the arc. The difference-maker in this matchup was points scored in the paint. The Wizards outscored the Raptors 56 to 40 in the paint.

Next, for the Pacers’ projected starting lineup, they have PG Malcolm Brogdon, SG Chris Duarte, SF Justin Holiday, PF Domantas Sabonis and C Myles Turner. The Wizards’ projected starting lineup is PG Spencer Dinwiddie, SG Raul Neto, SF Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, PF Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford.

Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards prediction

Moreover, the total for Friday night’s contest is set at 226.5. Indiana scored 122 points versus the Hornets, whereas Washington finished their first regular season game with 98 points. This is a combined total of 220 points. However, both Eastern Conference competitors are capable of scoring at least 120 points each. The previous three games played head-to-head prove it. Not to mention, 60% of gamblers believe the Wizards will cover the spread.

For betting trends, the Pacers are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games. The total has gone over in six of the team’s past six contests. Plus, Indiana is 1-4 straight up in their previous five games played against Washington. And, the total has gone over in seven of the team’s last eight road contests.

As for the Wizards, the total has gone over in five of their past seven games. Also, they are 6-1 SU in their last seven home contests. And, the total has gone over in five of Washington’s previous seven games played versus Eastern Conference opponents. Lastly, the Wizards are 5-0 SU in their last five games played on a Friday.

Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards betting pick

Pick the Pacers to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 226.5. Indiana is a 1.5-point underdog with BetOnline.