Wizards vs Pacers NBA Picks, Prediction and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game
For tonight’s Eastern Conference rematch, the Washington Wizards (26-30, 21-33-2 ATS) are preparing to play the Indiana Pacers (19-40, 27-30-2 ATS); NBA picks are featured here. Will Buddy Hield and the Pacers put an end to their seven-game losing streak? Including the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are available below.
Wizards vs Pacers Game Information
Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse; Indianapolis, Indiana
Wizards vs Pacers NBA Picks and Betting Odds
Point spread: Wizards pick’em (-110) | Pacers pick’em (-110)
Best moneyline: Unavailable
Over/Under: 226 (-110) | Wizards -115 | Pacers -105
Washington Wizards Injury Report
SG Bradley Beal (out for the season) | PF Kristaps Porzingis (out) | PF Rui Hachimura (questionable) | C Daniel Gafford (out)
Indiana Pacers Injury Report
PG Ricky Rubio (out for the season) | SF T.J. Warren (out indefinitely) | PG T.J. McConnell (out indefinitely) | C Myles Turner (out indefinitely) | PG Malcolm Brogdon (questionable) | SG Chris Duarte (out indefinitely) | PF Isaiah Jackson (questionable)
Wizards vs Pacers News and Preview | NBA Picks
Furthermore, in the Wizards’ 103-94 home win over the Pistons on Monday, forward Kyle Kuzma led his team in scoring with 23 points earned in 38 minutes played. Forward Kentavious Caldwell-Pope ended his night with 16 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 35 minutes of action. Washington has won three of its previous 10 contests. While they are struggling, the team is playing better than the Pacers. Washington is now 11-15 away, 15-15 at home and 8-17-1 ATS on the road.
As for the Pacers, on Tuesday, in their 128-119 road loss against the Bucks, guard Buddy Hield scored a team-high 36 points in 37 minutes played. Guard Tyrese Haliburton closed out his performance with 17 points, 4.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 36 minutes on the court. Indiana has won just two of its last 10 games. On top of their seven-game losing streak, the Pacers are 13-17 at home, 6-23 away and 14-15-1 ATS at home this season.
According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Pacers have a 54.5% chance of winning.
Before placing a bet, it’s important to consider other matchups. In the past three head-to-head meetings, the Wizards are 2-1 versus the Pacers. On Dec. 6, 2021, the second time these teams played one another during this regular season, Indiana won 116-110 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Wizards defeated them in the first meeting — played on Oct. 22, 2021 — when they won 135-134 in overtime at Capital One Arena.
Concerning the Wizards’ injury report for tonight’s game, forward Rui Hachimura is listed as questionable to play. He might need more time to recover from his right ankle sprain. Kristaps Porzingis was traded by the Mavericks last week, and he will remain out for the Wizards due to a knee injury.
Rui Hachimura is listed questionable for tomorrow's game against the Pacers with his right ankle sprain. Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford remain OUT.
— Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) February 15, 2022
Wizards vs Pacers NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks
- Washington is 3-15-1 ATS in its last 19 contests.
- The Wizards are 3-9 SU in their past 12 games played.
- And, the Wizards are 5-1 SU in their previous six matchups versus the Pacers.
- As for the Pacers, they are 1-6 ATS in their last seven contests.
- Indiana is 0-7 SU in its past seven games played.
- The total has gone over in the Pacers’ previous six contests at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Projected Washington Wizards Starting Lineup
PG Raul Neto | SG Corey Kispert | SF Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | PF Kyle Kuzma | C Thomas Bryant
Projected Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup
PG Tyrese Haliburton | SG Buddy Hield | SF Jalen Smith | PF Oshae Brissett | C Goga Bitadze
Wizards vs Pacers Prediction | NBA Picks
Equally important, comparing these Eastern Conference teams’ betting statistics, Washington is 15-10 as a favorite, 11-20 as an underdog and 8-17-1 ATS away, whereas Indiana is 11-14 as a favorite, 8-26 as an underdog and 14-15-1 ATS at home. The Pacers’ seven-game skid is leading gamblers to continue to bet against them. Though, BetOnline oddsmakers could not determine a clear-cut favorite for this matchup. Washington has won just one more game than Indiana over the last 10 contests.
Due to the number of players the Pacers have out, the Wizards should be the favored team. As of yet, the only players contributing at a high level for Indiana are former Kings’ players Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton. Taking everything into account, pick the Wizards to win and the total will go under 226. If you have never placed a bet, feel free to check out our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.
