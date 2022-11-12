Tonight’s NBA betting picks are headlined by the Utah Jazz vs the Washington Wizards, Toronto Raptors vs the Indiana Pacers, and the Charlotte Hornets vs the Miami Heat.

NBA Best Bets For Saturday, November 12th

NBA Odds and Betting Picks Tonight

The Utah Jazz have shocked everyone this season. After trading away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in the offseason, many thought this would be a rebuilding year for Utah. That has been far from the case as they currently reside in the first place spot in the Western Conference.

The Toronto Raptors are a young team that is well coached. Sure, they may not be the dominant championship team they were when Kawhi Leonard was in town, but they still have plenty of talent and the future is very bright. Despite Indiana being favored in their matchup, do not be surprised to see this scrappy Raptors team claw out a win.

The Miami Heat are picking up where they left off last season. They feel like they are championship contenders and for good reason. Bam Adebayo is having a career year and Jimmy Butler continues to lead this team to success.

Utah Jazz vs Washington Wizards: NBA Betting Odds and Picks

The Jazz are led by one of the more surprising coaches in the league in Will Hardy. Somehow, he has gotten this young core to unlock their full potential.

The Jazz became the first team to reach the 10-win mark in the NBA the other night. While Lauri Markkanen and Colin Sexton are not Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, their impact in the right environment is finally being realized on this squad.

As for the Wizards, they are coming off a surprise win over the Dallas Mavericks. Despite a couple key players being out, Kyle Kuzma led the team to a 113-105 victory thanks to his 36-point outing. It should be noted one of the players Washington was without was All-Star, Bradley Beal.

The Wizards could make this an interesting game, but the Jazz will most likely come away victorious. They are riding a ton of momentum right now and look like the more complete team.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Utah Jazz -175 Washington Wizards +155

Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers: NBA Betting Odds and Picks

The Raptors are in the midst of a three games in four days stretch. They laid an egg against the Oklahoma City Thunder where they yielded 132 points in a losing effort. A surprising turn of events from one of the league’s best defenses.

While the Raptors may be tired, they are going to come into this matchup against Indiana with a chip on their shoulder. They are going to want to prove the loss to the Thunder was a mere fluke. With Scott Brooks coaching a young core led by Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam, the team is in good hands. Fred VanVleet is still questionable on whether he will play, which could also play a factor in the outcome of this game.

It should be stated that Indiana is no pushover this year. They may be 5-6, but possess a couple of scrappy young players in Tyrese Haliburton and Benedict Mathurin. Not to mention, they gave the Denver Nuggets a scare on Wednesday night and had defeated the likes of the Miami Heat and the New Orleans Pelicans. While we are picking the Raptors to win this game, there is a reason that the Pacers are favored in this matchup tonight.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Toronto Raptors +110 Indiana Pacers -130

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat: NBA Betting Odds and Picks

The Hornets have started off the season in disappointing fashion. After a tumultuous offseason where several key players got into trouble, it seems as if the distractions have translated to sub-par performances on the court.

Charlotte is currently 3-10. A horrible win-loss record for a team that had play-in tournament aspirations at the very least to start the campaign. They are currently on a seven-game losing streak. Sadly for the Hornets, it is not going to get any easier as they take on a Heat team led by Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler for the second time in three nights.

Miami has started the year off relatively slow as they are 5-7. However, the season is still young and this Heat squad is capable of turning it up at any moment. They proved that in their overtime win over Charlotte. Miami may win ugly, but at the end of the night, a win is a win.

The Heat are simply too talented for the reeling Hornets to overcome at this moment. With this in mind, the Heat should get another victory against Charlotte.