Patrick Beverley, who this summer signed for his fourth NBA team in the last three years, is well known for being too outspoken. The new Sixers player is still talking about his time wearing the purple and gold jersey, as he was traded out during the mid-season transfer window to Chicago last season and the Lakers finally began to improve their game.

During a recent conversation with former star Gilbert Arena, they joined together at his “Gil’s Arena” podcast and discussed many topics, including how the Los Angeles roster was poorly managed during his time in California. According to the Philadelphia guard, superstar Russell Westbrook wasn’t used enough by coach Darvin Ham.

“They should’ve started me, Austin [Reaves], [Russell Westbrook], [LeBron James], and [Anthony Davis],” Beverley expressed, also wishing he could’ve gotten more time on the floor.

Patrick Beverley doesn't think Russell Westbrook should have been coming off the bench for the #Lakers last season.https://t.co/qinCqR6scB pic.twitter.com/F6c93vbjKr — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) September 11, 2023

This past campaign, the Clippers star was potentially on his way to earn the Best Sixth Man award, as the Lakers trainer opted to bring the former MVP off the bench, which was precisely what Patrick disagreed with.

“All the beef about Russ, maybe none of that happens,” the Philadelphia guard said about Westbrook’s situation. “… It’s ways that you have to operate your team without over-managing it, or over-coaching it. Sometimes you just have to put the dominoes out there.”

Arenas then asked specifically if he considered it was negative for the veteran star to get used to coming off the bench with the Lakers. To what he responded: “I thought it was. I thought it was bad for Russ. He was the heartbeat of the team.”

Beverley later acknowledged that he has absolutely no problem with coach Ham, who he always got along with, as he recognizes it was a difficult decision to make. Now Westbrook is back to being a starting point guard for the Clippers and is considered a top asset by his coach Tyronn Lue.

NBA assistant coach Rico Hines recently explained why Westbrook is ‘one of the best players to ever play the game’

Rico Hines, the current assistant coach for the Sixers, recently shared his thoughts on the 34-year-old player following one of the UCLA Rico Hines runs. According to the trainer who will now work under Nick Nurse in Philly, he has enormous respect for Westbrook and believes he deserves more credit.

“First ballot Hall-of-Famer, one of the best players to ever play the game of basketball. Period. One of the best players to ever play the game of basketball, and he’s in here diving on the floor. For the last however many years, he comes in here, along with everybody else, and he plays as hard as anybody else on the court. Every summer,” he said.

Take a look at the video above for some of Westbrooks best highlights from his performances with the Clippers last season.

You could say Hines words come off as pretty strong, but his numbers reflect that he’s spot on. Not only did his new coach Lue dubbed him his squad’s savior this past campaign, he averaged 15.8 points and 7.6 assists for the LA club in only 21 matches.