Pelicans: League insiders have reported that New Orleans is in the market to add another center

Updated 35 mins ago on • 2 min read
Jarrett Allen Cavs pic

This offseason, any news surrounding the Pelicans likely involves two-time all-star Zion Williamson. However, William Guillory of The Athletic reported news that Williamson was surprisingly not a part of. Guillory noted that the Pelicans are in the market to add another center to their roster before the 2023-24 season. The Pelicans are trying to improve the center position as Jonas Valanciunas heads into the final year of his contract. 

Before the start of the 2022-23 season, Jonas Valanciunas signed a two-year, $$30 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. He previously spent three seasons with the Grizzlies and seven seasons with the Raptors. Valanciunas was drafted 5th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft. While his career in the NBA has been solid, the 31-year-old has never lived up to the hype of being a lottery pick.

Ahead of the 2023-24 season, the Pelicans are eyeing two players to possibly add at center. They’re interested in Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen and Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart.

Will the Pelicans be able to make a trade this offseason to add depth at center for next season?

Over his 11-year NBA career, Jonas Valanciunas averages (13.5) points and (9.5) rebounds per game. He’s an excellent rebounder and is great in the pick-and-roll. However, he’s struggled with defense and it’s always been one of the weaker parts of his game. That’s why the Pelicans are interested in adding a defensive-minded center to their roster.

Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen could be the most realistic option for New Orleans if they are truly looking to add another center. Their executive vice president has ties with the Cavs and could try and get a deal done. For his career, Jarrett Allen averages (1.3) blocks and is a one-time all-star. He’s seen as an upgrade to their current center Jonas Valanciunas.

Allen is younger than Valanciunas and is a much better defender. Both players are about the same skill level on offense, but Allen’s defense is superior compared to the 31-year-old center. After the 2023-24 season, Valanciunas will be an unrestricted free agent.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

