Coming out of the all-star break the Philadelphia 76ers are third in the Eastern Conference with a 38-19 record. They are 7-3 in their last ten and are one a four-game win streak heading into their game tonight with the Memphis Grizzlies. Veteran forward PJ Tucker has vocalized to his teammates and the media on one key area the 76ers need to fix in the back half of this season and for a playoff run.

Tucker is not afraid to speak his mind and he’s known for his grittiness on the court, so he clearly has no problem keeping it real with his teammates. He thinks the Sixers are lacking communication and that can hurt them down the line in playoffs when they play teams who are more connected on the court.

Players can build chemistry with one another, but vocalizing what they see on the court to each other is what is key for playoff hungry teams. Pennsylvania Sports Betting sites have the 76ers at (+1400) to win the Finals this season.

PJ Tucker corner 3s after the Sixers’ first post-All-Star practice: pic.twitter.com/weNyvlMFAm — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) February 22, 2023

PJ Tucker thinks the Sixers need to be more vocal and connected on the court

The Sixers have 25 regular season games left until the playoffs and PJ Tucker wants his team to take advantage of that time to improve on one key area. Here’s what he had to say.

“With this team, communication is always going to be number one,”… “I’ve been saying that since training camp but it’s still gonna always be something.” – PJ Tucker

Additionally, he said that some of the teams best player like Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Tyrese Maxey are not vocal enough. Tucker said they there will be important moments down the line where he team needs to be connected and on the same page.

Tonight, the 76ers will be hosting Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. The game will be nationally televised on TNT at 7:30pm.