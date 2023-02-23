Home » news » Philadelphias Pj Tucker Says The Sixers Need To Make One Key Change In The Back Half Of This Season And Playoffs

Philadelphia’s PJ Tucker Says The Sixers Need To Make One Key Change In The Back Half Of This Season And Playoffs

Coming out of the all-star break the Philadelphia 76ers are third in the Eastern Conference with a 38-19 record. They are 7-3 in their last ten and are one a four-game win streak heading into their game tonight with the Memphis Grizzlies. Veteran forward PJ Tucker has vocalized to his teammates and the media on one key area the 76ers need to fix in the back half of this season and for a playoff run. 

Tucker is not afraid to speak his mind and he’s known for his grittiness on the court, so he clearly has no problem keeping it real with his teammates. He thinks the Sixers are lacking communication and that can hurt them down the line in playoffs when they play teams who are more connected on the court.

Players can build chemistry with one another, but vocalizing what they see on the court to each other is what is key for playoff hungry teams. Pennsylvania Sports Betting sites have the 76ers at (+1400) to win the Finals this season.

PJ Tucker thinks the Sixers need to be more vocal and connected on the court

The Sixers have 25 regular season games left until the playoffs and PJ Tucker wants his team to take advantage of that time to improve on one key area. Here’s what he had to say.

“With this team, communication is always going to be number one,”… “I’ve been saying that since training camp but it’s still gonna always be something.” – PJ Tucker

Additionally, he said that some of the teams best player like Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Tyrese Maxey are not vocal enough. Tucker said they there will be important moments down the line where he team needs to be connected and on the same page.

Tonight, the 76ers will be hosting Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. The game will be nationally televised on TNT at 7:30pm.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

