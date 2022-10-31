Philadelphia 76ers Lose Draft Picks Due to Tampering

The NBA’s tampering rules have claimed another team. This time around, the Philadelphia 76ers will lose two second-round picks in 2023 and 2024. The penalty pertains to the team’s free agency moves.

The league says that the front office had engaged in talks with free agents PJ Tucker and Danuel House before the legal period. The legal tampering period started on June 30th at 6 p.m.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/W3DlRJvmuq — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) October 31, 2022

The team signed PJ Tucker away from Miami to a 3-year, $33 million contract. House signed with the 76ers on a 2-year, $8.4 million. Both signings were announced on July 6th. Notably, James Harden declined his $47 million player option to sign back on a more team-friendly deal, allowing the signings to be made.

“The Philadelphia 76ers fully cooperated with the NBA’s investigation and acknowledge the league’s ruling,” the 76ers said in a statement. “We’re moving forward, focused on the season ahead.”

In addition to the 76ers, the New York Knicks are also being investigated due to free agency moves. The Knicks’ investigation revolves around their signing of point guard Jalen Brunson away from Dallas.

Most recently, the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat were penalized for tampering in December 2021. The Bulls and Heat each had a second-round pick docked due to sign-and-trades. The Bulls were penalized for the Lonzo Ball sign-and-trade with San Antonio. While Miami was hit due to the Kyle Lowry trade from the Toronto Raptors.

The penalty could be considered a drop in the bucket for a team like the 76ers, who are considered contenders. However, they are without a first-round pick in 2023, and with one of the second-round picks gone, it hurts their assets. It seems like a small price to pay, but draft picks are important to bring in new talent, whether through the draft or trade.