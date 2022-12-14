Home » news » James Harden Insists On Getting Pj Tucker And Matisse Thybulle Involved Offensively

James Harden Insists On Getting PJ Tucker And Matisse Thybulle Involved Offensively

The Philadelphia 76ers are 15-12 so far this season and have had to deal with their best players being in and out of the lineup. Over their last ten games the Sixers are 6-4 and have won the last three in a row. They are third in the Atlantic Division and fifth in the Eastern Conference. Last night the Sixers took care of business at home and beat the Sacramento Kings 123-103. James Harden spoke about certain players contributions after the game. 

James Harden and Joel Embiid carrying the team through the regular season is ok, but if the 76ers want to be legit contenders they need to have role players be able to contribute on both ends. Harden spoke about the effort that Matisse Thybulle and PJ Tucker give on defense and how he wants to get them more involved in the offense. He knows that the Sixers need everyone on the team to be contributing on both ends.

Harden wants Thybulle and Tucker more involved on offense

In their win on Tuesday night, PJ Tucker finished the game with two three-pointers, more than his (3.5) points per game this season. Matisse Thybulle started vs the Kings and finished the gam with 15 points and knocked down three from beyond the arc. Harden had this to say about their production offensively.

“Those guys work their butts off on the defensive end,”… “They’re known as defenders. My job is to get them easy shots. Whether it’s PJ around the rim, or both, around the rim, and Matisse and PJ shots on the perimeter as well. I think my job, as much as they help me defensively, my job is to help them offensively, and put them in positions to where they got easy ones around the rim, or they got catch and shoot opportunities and they listen. I think that’s what this team is about.” – James Harden

PJ Tucker’s key to success is to continue to get him open looks in the corner and Thyublle is still a work in progress. He needs to continue using his size to drive to the rim. Harden and Embiid will carry the offense at times, but they will always need key role players to step up when the team needs them to.

