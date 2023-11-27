Before he got his current gig with the Phoenix Suns, Head Coach Frank Vogel was sitting at the front of the bench for two title-contending teams (the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers).

So, how much is this accomplished coach making with his new team? In this post, we discuss Vogel’s salary, his net worth, his coaching record, and more.

Frank Vogel Contract And Salary

This offseason, Vogel and the Suns agreed to a five-year, 31-million-dollar contract. For the math wizards out there, that is an annual value of 6.2 million dollars.

That yearly figure puts him above less experienced head coaches like Adrian Griffin. However, it is a notch lower than more renowned coaches like Erik Spoelstra and Steve Kerr.

Interestingly enough, Vogel is making less per year than Ime Udoka (about 7.1 million dollars per year), who also signed his new deal this offseason but does not carry the same championship pedigree that Vogel has (Vogel won the 2020 NBA title as the head coach of the Lakers).

Frank Vogel Net Worth

According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, Vogel has an estimated net worth of about eight million dollars. While we do not know for certain, it is likely that most of Vogel’s wealth has been amassed from his time as an NBA coach.

Vogel started out as an assistant with the Boston Celtics in 2001. He stayed there until 2004, when he joined the Philadelphia 76ers staff. After one year there, he spent two years as an advanced scout before taking a job as an assistant coach for the Indiana Pacers in 2007.

In 2011, he was promoted to head coach by Indiana. He was their head coach until 2016. He then did a two-year stint with the Orlando Magic (2016-18), a three-year stint with the Lakers (2019-22), and a one-year sabbatical (2022-23) before taking his current role with the Suns.

Frank Vogel Head Coaching Record

In 837 career games, Vogel’s regular season head coaching record currently sits at 442-395 (win percentage of 52.8%). With those marks, Nurse sits at 46th all-time in wins and 88th in all-time in win percentage.

In terms of the playoffs, Nurse’s record sits at 49-39 (55.7%). That gives him the 27th most wins in playoff history and the 28th-best win percentage.

Frank Vogel Wife

Vogel has been married to his wife, Jenifer Vogel, since 2002. The couple has two daughters together, Alexa and Arianna.