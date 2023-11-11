On Friday, LeBron James and Kevin Durant became the fifth pair of opposing players aged 35 or older to score at least 30 points in the same game. The other pairs include Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Dan Issel (1984), Karl Malone and Reggie Miller (2001), Karl Malone and Michael Jordan (2001), and Dirk Nowitzki and Jamal Crawford (2019).

In the Los Angeles Lakers’ 122-119 win over the Phoenix Suns, James recorded 32 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes of action. The four-time MVP shot 11-of-17 (64.7%) from the floor and drained three 3-pointers. This matchup was the NBA In-Season Tournament opener for both teams.

According to multiple NBA betting sites, LeBron James holds 14th-ranked odds to win MVP this season. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Anthony Davis, and other stars.

This game marked the 37th meeting between Durant and James, including the playoffs. Entering the matchup, Durant was averaging 30 points per game when facing James, the highest of any opponent in his career.

“It was good to just finally get over the hump at this early stage of the season,” James said after the Lakers snapped their three-game losing streak. “We’ve been playing from behind in a lot of our games and haven’t been able to take the lead. That was a good feeling.”

Following a foul call during the first quarter, James came up limping and was spotted grabbing at his lower left leg. The 19-time All-NBA member said he took a knee to the shin and later received medical treatment on the bench before returning for the start of the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Durant ended his night with 38 points, nine boards, and five assists in 39 minutes played. The two-time NBA champ finished 13-of-27 (48.1%) shooting from the field and knocked down four 3s.

Durant scored 15 of his 38 points in the third quarter. Although Phoenix posted 33 points after halftime, the Lakers also responded with 34. Cam Reddish hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut the Suns’ lead to 96-89 going into the fourth.

“They kind of controlled the game from there,” Durant said. “The momentum switched in their favor when they started knocking down 3s.”

The Suns shot 42-of-94 (44.7%) from the floor, whereas the Lakers finished 42-of-84 (50%) shooting from mid-range. Plus, Los Angeles shot 12-of-27 (44.4%) from 3-point range, and both teams scored 52 points apiece in the paint. The Lakers went on to outscore Phoenix 33-23 in the final frame.

Without having Stephen Curry as a teammate, Kevin Durant is now 5-16 overall against LeBron James. The 13-time All-Star is also 1-4 in his last five meetings, 4-12 in the regular season, and 1-4 in the playoffs. Durant is 10-2 versus James when playing alongside Curry.

“It’s always an honor to go against him,” James said on facing Durant.