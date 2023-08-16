The Toronto Raptors could offer forward Pascal Siakam a five-year supermax contract next summer if he receives an All-NBA honor in the 2023-24 season. Siakam, 29, is coming off a career season offensively. However, Toronto is still expected to trade the two-time All-Star.

If Siakam remains with the Raptors and he overachieves next season, his new deal in 2024 would start at $52.37 million and total approximately $307.23 million, according to The Athletic’s Eric Koreen. In July, Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown signed a five-year, $304 million supermax extension.

“He’s on his way to becoming a top 5 player. Pascal Siakam, whatever you are doing in the summer, you put your work in”

– Vince Carter pic.twitter.com/CGmSLxHBDu — RAPTORS RESPONSE (@raptorsresponse) August 15, 2023



“As pointed out by our Mike Vorkonov, seeing Siakam’s salary broken down by percentage of the cap is helpful,” Koreen wrote. “Otherwise, we could say things like ‘A 33-year-old Siakam would be making $56.55 million for the Raptors’ and not have the context to ask, wait, what exactly does that mean?”

Pascal Siakam is entering the final season of the four-year, $136 million contract extension he signed with the Raptors in October 2019. He is slated to make $37,893,408 in 2023-24. His cap figure represents nearly 23% of Toronto’s salary cap, making him the highest-paid player on the team.

Pascal Siakam could be eligible to sign a five-year supermax contract with the Toronto Raptors next summer if he makes All-NBA in the 2023-24 season

In 71 starts with the Raptors in the 2022-23 season, Siakam averaged career highs of 24.2 points and 5.8 assists per game. Along with logging 7.8 rebounds and 37.4 minutes, the seven-year veteran shot 48% from the floor, 32.4% outside the arc, and 77.4% at the foul line. He received his second All-Star selection.

Siakam made All-NBA Second Team in 2020 and All-NBA Third Team in 2022. Though, he fell short last season. To be eligible for a five-year supermax extension next summer, the 2019 NBA champion has to play lights out in 2023-24. There is no guarantee in today’s league.

In Toronto’s 113-106 win over the Knicks on Dec. 21, 2022, the forward recorded a career-high 52 points, nine boards, seven assists, and one steal in 42 minutes of action. This was tied for the second-most points in a game by a Raptors player. Fred VanVleet tallied 54 points vs. the Orlando Magic on Feb. 2, 2021.

Pascal Siakam can sign 4/192 this offseason, or can wait and potentially sign the super-max next season if he makes All-NBA. OG can sign 4/116 this offseason (obviously won’t and will test the FA market) Masai needs to either extend or trade them, no more waiting around. pic.twitter.com/1A5zKXp8PQ — . (@GTJGotNext) July 7, 2023



Siakam finished 15th in points (1,720) last season, 14th in field goals (630), 14th in free throws (367), and 14th in minutes played (2,652). With two triple-doubles, he became the first player with multiple 30-point triples in Raptors franchise history.

Toronto’s offseason has been mostly quiet. The Raptors re-signed center Jakob Poeltl to a four-year, $80 million extension. Ex-Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder also agreed to a two-year, $25.4 million contract.

In July, free agent guard Garrett Temple signed a one-year, $3.2 million contract. Former Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels inked a two-year, $9.2 million deal as well.

During free agency, Toronto’s biggest loss was losing VanVleet to the Houston Rockets. The All-Star guard signed a three-year, $130 million deal with the Houston Rockets.

The Raptors trading Siakam would make sense to acquire draft picks and save cap space.

