Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby is expected to receive over $30 million per year on his next contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Anunoby, 26, signed a four-year, $72 million rookie extension with the organization in December 2020. The six-year veteran is slated to make $18,642,857 in 2024-24, and his current deal carries a $19,928,571 player option for 2024-25.

O.G. Anunoby is expected to command over $30M per year on his next deal, per @ShamsCharania. Too high, too low, or just right? pic.twitter.com/yQW91lox53 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 8, 2023



“The Raptors could offer Anunoby an extension in October, but it is capped at around $117 million over four years, a number that would likely be easily surpassed in free agency,” Charania wrote. “He can also become an unrestricted free agent next summer if he declines a $19.9 million player option.”

Anunoby made 67 starts with Toronto in the 2022-23 season, averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, a career-high 1.9 steals, and 35.6 minutes per game. The Indiana University-Bloomington product shot 47.6% from the field, 38.7% beyond the arc, and a career-best 83.8% at the foul line.

Anunoby led the NBA in steals last season with 128. In the Raptors’ 112-104 win over the Miami Heat on Nov. 16, 2022, the forward recorded season highs of 32 points and 10 rebounds in 44 minutes of action. Moreover, he finished 13-of-18 (72.2%) shooting from the floor and knocked down a 3-pointer.

During the opening hours of free agency, Fred VanVleet signed a three-year, $130 million deal with the Houston Rockets. Toronto also re-signed center Jakob Poeltl to a four-year, $80 million extension. Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder agreed to a two-year, $25.4 million contract as well.

In July, free agent guard Garrett Temple signed a one-year, $3.2 million contract. Additionally, ex-Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels inked a two-year, $9.2 million deal. If the Raptors plan to retain Anunoby, now is the time to trade Pascal Siakam.

OG Anunoby took the 4th most corner 3s in the NBA (160) and shot an impressive 45.0%! Great in transition too—1.25 points per possession on big volume Conversely, struggled in ISO—0.70 ppp which is 1st (😖) percentile & turned it over on 10.2% of his drives, dead last in the NBA pic.twitter.com/PbloFQ3mE9 — NBA University (@NBA_University) August 1, 2023



“It seems inevitable; the Toronto Raptors will deal Siakam,” an anonymous source told GiveMeSport on Tuesday. “It’s become increasingly clear the Raptors are not currently constructed to become a serious playoff threat.”

Furthermore, in 71 starts with the Raptors in the 2022-23 season, Siakam averaged career highs of 24.2 points and 5.8 assists per game. Along with notching 7.8 rebounds, the two-time All-Star shot 48% from the floor, 32.4% outside the arc, and 77.4% at the line. The seven-year veteran earned his second All-Star selection.

In Toronto’s 113-106 win against the Knicks on Dec. 21, 2022, the forward posted a career-high 52 points, nine boards, seven assists, and one steal in 42 minutes of action. Not to mention, this was tied for the second-most points in a game by a Raptors player. VanVleet tallied 54 points vs. the Orlando Magic on Feb. 2, 2021.

