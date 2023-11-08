Houston had an interesting offseason, with notable free agent signings and the hiring of ex-Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka. The Rockets started off the 2023-24 season winless at 0-3, but they have since won three straight.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Houston Rockets hold 23rd-ranked odds to win this season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves.

If the #Rockets beat the Los Angeles Lakers tomorrow, they’ll be above .500 for the first time in 1,005 days. You read that correctly — 1,005 days pic.twitter.com/Hj7q9YgLQN — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) November 7, 2023



Houston won one game against the Charlotte Hornets and two contests against the Sacramento Kings without De’Aaron Fox. Now, the club could earn its first record above .500 in almost three seasons.

The last time the Rockets had a winning record was on Feb. 4, 2021, when Houston won 115-103 over the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum to improve to 11-10.

However, for the remainder of the 2020-21 season, the Rockets stayed below .500.

In the 2021-22 season, Houston began its season 1-1 and lost 107-97 to the Celtics on Oct. 24, 2021. Although they put up a fight in the beginning, the Rockets never achieved a winning record this season.

Last season, Houston lost 14 of its first 17 games. At one point, the Rockets lost 13 straight (Dec. 27-Jan. 21) and 11 consecutive (Feb. 3-Mar. 1) games. It took the Rockets until Nov. 26 to win a game by more than 10 points (118-105 against the Thunder).

Houston went 22-60 overall, 12-40 in Western Conference action, and 14-27 at home during 2022-23. The Rockets averaged 15.6 points off of turnovers, 32 bench points, and 16.7 second-chance points.

The #Rockets expect Tari Eason back tomorrow when they host the Lakers at Toyota Center Tari has been out since early in the preseason with a left lower leg stress reaction@HoustonRockets on Space City Home Network pic.twitter.com/tSfiAdXrgw — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) November 7, 2023



As for the 2023-24 season, two of their first three wins were by 18 points and 25 points — both against Sacramento. After only six games, the Rockets are headed in the right direction.

Will Houston beat the Lakers tonight? Los Angeles is 3-8 in its last 11 contests. Plus, the Lakers are winless in their past eight road games. Having said that, the Lakers are also 12-2 in their previous 14 meetings against the Rockets.

NBA sportsbooks show the Rockets as 2.5-point underdogs at home. Houston is 3-10 in its last 13 matchups versus Pacific Division teams. The club is 3-7 in its past 10 contests against Western Conference opponents as well.