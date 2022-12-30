Saddiq Bey Could Be On Trade Market For Pistons, But Their Asking Price May Be Too High

The Detroit Pistons have been struggling as a franchise for nearly the last decade and it’s not any better for them in the 2022-23 season. Head coach Dwayne Casey and the Pistons own the worst record in the league at 9-28. They’ve gone 2-8 in their last ten, but beat the Magic 121-101 on Wednesday night. Cade Cunningham’s season-ending shin surgery was a real blow to the team as well. There’s been speculation of the Piston’s possibly getting rid of some of their best players as names like Bojan Bogdanovic have been rumored on the trade market. He’s not the only player who’s rumored to be on the move in Detroit.

Third-year pro for the Piston’s Saddiq Bey has been rumored to be on the trade market for the Piston’s if they are serious in moving him. Bey is on the last year of his rookie contract and Detroit would have to choose whether to extend him long-term or possibly look to get some value for him ahead of the trade deadline.

Playoffs are certainly not on the horizon for the Piston’s and they may have to start investing into next season already with the way their 2022-23 has started so far. Michigan Sports Betting sites have the Pistons at (+100000) to win the Finals this season. The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Secured the win at 🏠 last night Here’s a recap as @SaddiqBey and @AlecBurks10 combined for 60 points off the bench‼️#Pistons Playback | @wingstop pic.twitter.com/5Twp2sgBRJ — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) December 29, 2022

Is Saddiq Bey’s asking price to high for other teams to have interest in trading for him?

Veteran players on the team like Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks, and Bojan Bogdanovic have all had their names on the trade market at varying levels. Another name to keep an eye on for Detroit in the trade market is third-year pro Saddiq Bey. He was the 19th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft and averages 14/5/2 for his career. His three-point numbers are down this season, but he still shots a solid 36 percent from deep in his three NBA seasons.

The Pistons are asking for an unprotected first round pick in exchange for Bey and league sources speculate that it may be a bit too high of an asking price. Detroit has the possibility to extend Bey the end of this season as his rookie contract is going to expire. If they Pistons don’t see him as a part of the core of their young and talented future on the team, then a in-season trade might be their best option.

Bey is a 3 and D wing player which are highly sought after in the NBA right now. Every team wants a wing player who can match up with almost any other position on the court. He’s a solid option in a potential trade for another team who needs a solid perimeter player in their rotation, but the asking price of an unprotected first-round pick maybe too much for another team to have serious interest.