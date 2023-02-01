Despite a tough 129-123 loss to the LA Lakers last night, the New York Knicks are still in great position to be a playoff contender. A 27-25 record has them at seventh in the East and are just five games out of fourth place. The Knicks are a team that can’t get over the hump in the playoffs and adding some depth before the trade deadline might be a smart option. As it turns out, the Knicks are reportedly interested in one of the Pistons young forwards.

In 48 games played with 30 starts this season, Saddiq Bey is averaging (14.6) points, (4.5) rebounds, (1.5) assists, and (1.0) steals per game. With the Knicks still in prime position to be a playoff team in the next few months, reports say that New York may be interested in making some moves.

The NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching on 2/9. New York Sport Betting sites have the Knicks at (+25000) to win the Finals this season.

The Knicks have recently talked about and expressed interest in Saddiq Bey, per @IanBegley (h/t @sny_knicks ) pic.twitter.com/TINFxRgCQ6 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) January 31, 2023

Reports say the Knicks have interest in Detroit’s Sadiq Bey

In just his third professional season, Bey has proved he can be a valuable role player or more in this league. Last season for the Piston’s he started and played in all 82 games. On top of that he’s a versatile wing who can play above average defense and can knock down the three ball at 36 percent.

Bey might not be a starter if he were to come to the Knicks. It would be hard for him to be in the starting five with RJ Barrett and Julius Randle occupying the forward positions. Even with New York’s interest it’s unclear whether the Pistons are willing to trade Bey. Here what Ian Begley had to report on the matter.

“The Knicks are among the teams that have registered some interest in Saddiq. I don’t know how far discussions have gotten, but Bey, obviously a Villanova guy, wing, could help the Knicks from a depth perspective.” – Ian Begley

One up-side for the Knicks is that the Piston’s and themselves are vey familiar in making some trades. Derrick Rose, Nerlens Noel, and Alec Burks are all traded between the two that have happened in recent memory. Bey was frafted by the Nets with the 20th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft but was traded to the Pistons where he’s spent his entire career.