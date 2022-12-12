Lakers Targeting Shooting In Trade Talks, Knicks And Pistons Among Those Involved

After a disastrous start to their season, the LA Lakers have turned it around are inching their way closer to being a real contender in the West. The gap between the sixth place in the West (Blazers) and the twelfth place (Lakers) is only three games. With a few upgrades to their roster and more consistent play from their stars, don’t sleep on LA to be a contender come playoffs.

The Lakers have been engaged in trade talks with the Pistons and Knicks, wanting to acquire some much needed shooting that can upgrade their roster. Players involved in these trade rumors are Bojan Bogdanovic, Cam Reddish, and Evan Fournier according to reports. Having better shooters on the team in a glaring issue that the Lakers have had this season.

NBA betting sites have the Lakers at (+3300) to win the Finals this season.

Lakers looking to upgrade team with shooters in potential trade

In recent news that NBA insider Shams Charania dropped, he mentioned how the Lakers are prioritizing shooting in their trade talks.

“Following a 2-10 start, the Los Angeles Lakers, now 11-15 and three games out of sixth place, have turned their season around and are seen as a key team in the trade market this season,”… “The Lakers are prioritizing shooting in their conversations with teams, and have discussed packages including salaries and a protected first-round pick for Detroit’s Bojan Bogdanovic, league sources, who were granted anonymity so that they could speak freely, tell The Athletic. They’ve also discussed concepts involving New York’s Cam Reddish and Evan Fournier, sources said.” – Shams Charania

The Lakers have a couple of consistent shooters on the team this season, but as a team they are shooting 32.2 percent from beyond the arc this season. That is 28th out of 30 teams in the league. LeBron James and Anthony Davis been doing what they can to keep the team a float, but a few more shooters could go a long way with their success.