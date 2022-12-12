Home » news » Lakers Targeting Shooting In Trade Talks Knicks And Pistons Among Those Involved

Main Page

Lakers Targeting Shooting In Trade Talks, Knicks And Pistons Among Those Involved

Zach Wolpin profile picture
Updated 1 hour ago on

2 min read

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Pistons Bojan Bogdanovic probable, Jaden Ivey questionable vs. Mavericks
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

After a disastrous start to their season, the LA Lakers have turned it around are inching their way closer to being a real contender in the West. The gap between the sixth place in the West (Blazers) and the twelfth place (Lakers) is only three games. With a few upgrades to their roster and more consistent play from their stars, don’t sleep on LA to be a contender come playoffs. 

The Lakers have been engaged in trade talks with the Pistons and Knicks, wanting to acquire some much needed shooting that can upgrade their roster. Players involved in these trade rumors are Bojan Bogdanovic, Cam Reddish, and Evan Fournier according to reports. Having better shooters on the team in a glaring issue that the Lakers have had this season.

NBA betting sites have the Lakers at (+3300) to win the Finals this season.

Lakers looking to upgrade team with shooters in potential trade

In recent news that NBA insider Shams Charania dropped, he mentioned how the Lakers are prioritizing shooting in their trade talks.

“Following a 2-10 start, the Los Angeles Lakers, now 11-15 and three games out of sixth place, have turned their season around and are seen as a key team in the trade market this season,”… “The Lakers are prioritizing shooting in their conversations with teams, and have discussed packages including salaries and a protected first-round pick for Detroit’s Bojan Bogdanovic, league sources, who were granted anonymity so that they could speak freely, tell The Athletic. They’ve also discussed concepts involving New York’s Cam Reddish and Evan Fournier, sources said.” – Shams Charania

The Lakers have a couple of consistent shooters on the team this season, but as a team they are shooting 32.2 percent from beyond the arc this season. That is 28th out of 30 teams in the league. LeBron James and Anthony Davis been doing what they can to keep the team a float, but a few more shooters could go a long way with their success.

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Zach Wolpin profile picture

Hi, my name is Zach Wolpin and I live in NJ, USA. I'm an NBA News Writer for Finixio. I've been covering the NBA as a whole for over two years now and I also have two and a half years experience writing about the NFL. I'm 24 years old and I'm extremely passionate about sports. In my free time, I like to play video games and watch sports with my friends.

Trending Now