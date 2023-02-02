NBA Insiders Say The Cavaliers Have A ‘Really Good Shot’ To Land Cam Reddish From The Knicks

After a tough month on January, the Cleveland Cavaliers have fallen out of top-four in the Eastern Conference. However, they are still the fifth seed in the East and are just one-game behind the Brooklyn Nets in fourth place. With as good a chance of any team to make a deep playoff run right now, the Cavaliers could be in the market to add some depth to the roster. With the trade deadline a week away, NBA insiders say the Cavs are in position to land Cam Reddish from the Knicks.

Reddish was traded from the Hawks last season where he was drafted 10th overall in the 2019 NBA draft and ended up on the Knicks. He played in 15 games for the Knicks last season and made zero starts. His 2022-23 campaign has not been much better for New York as he’s played in 20 of their 52 games this season and made eight starts.

The former top-10 pick hasn’t played a game for the Knicks since 12/3/22 despite being fully healthy and capable of playing. New York Sports Betting sites have the Knicks at (+12500) to win the Finals this season.

Earlier in the season Cam Reddish ‘expressed displeasure’ to a Knick assistant coach about the way Tom Thibodeau was using him, per @IanBegley Reddish has not played since. pic.twitter.com/3bX1npTivX — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 2, 2023

Cavs have a ‘really good shot’ to land Cam Reddish before the trade deadline

In 20 games played for the Knicks this season, Reddish is averaging (8.4) points, (1.6) rebounds, and (1.0) assists. Sadly, he’s just not lived up to the hype he had coming out of college after playing with Zion Williamson and his now teammate on the Knicks RJ Barrett.

According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Marc Stein, the Cavs have the best chance of any team to land Cam Reddish before the trade deadline ends next Thursday. Here’s what Haynes had to say when speaking with Stein on their podcast.

“So two teams that I’ve heard tied to Cam Reddish, and one team in particular I gotta get your opinion on Stein, but…Cleveland is a team that I was told that has a really good shot at making this deal work, making it happen. The other team? Dallas,” – Chris Haynes

Reddish would not be a starter for Cleveland, but he could be a key piece off the bench that can keep the offense moving. He’s just gone ice-cold because he hasn’t played in a month. It’s hard to stay ready when you haven’t seen significant minutes or playing time in well over a month.