Serge Ibaka, 33, signed a one-year, $2.91 million contract with the Milwaukee Bucks last July, but the club ended up trading him, George Hill, Jordan Nwora, and three second-round draft picks (2023-25) to the Indiana Pacers this past February.

The three-time All-Defensive member knew he wouldn’t receive much playing time under former coach Mike Budenholzer. Younger players were offered more minutes by default. Having said that, Ibaka wanted to replace injured players every here and there while they remained out.

14-year NBA vet Serge Ibaka sits down with @Stadium: “A lot of things that I can bring to a team…basketball, experience of winning, playing with great players.” On split with Bucks: “I couldn’t take what was happening anymore…no communications”, getting most from stars, more. pic.twitter.com/20rGdzHJA4 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2023



“[Budenholzer] told me to my face: Listen, you’re coming here, I promise you nothing — but you never know, it’s a long season, guys can have injuries, you have to stay ready,” Serge Ibaka told The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Eric Nehm.

However, Budenholzer’s silence nearby the bench perplexed Ibaka throughout the 2022-23 season. The 6-foot-10 center never heard his name called when other players suffered injuries.

Instead, he was asked to play “when guys come back from injuries.” Ibaka blamed what happened on a lack of communication. “I couldn’t take what was happening anymore… no communications,” he mentioned. In the end, trades in the NBA are just business.

More importantly, his experience differed from the two seasons (2020-21, 2021-22) spent with the Los Angeles Clippers. “I was with the Clippers. One thing I respect so much about Ty Lue, he used to call me in the morning. ‘This week, I’m going with the young fellas,’” Ibaka added.

“‘OK, cool. Perfect. No problem.’. Like it or not, at the end of the day, I have to be professional. At least I know the next two weeks, I have to work. And when something changes or something comes up, he calls me in the office, ‘Listen, Serge. Tonight, I think I will put you in. Be ready.’ Or ‘I don’t know. I’m not sure yet.’ That’s it.”

No one coming close to this record either. The closest active player is Serge Ibaka who is 25th https://t.co/KiuH9NvfAW pic.twitter.com/imSfbQigxH — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) July 27, 2023



In 16 games off the bench with Milwaukee in the 2022-23 season, Serge Ibaka averaged 4.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 11.6 minutes per game while shooting 48.1% from the floor and 33.3% beyond the arc.

In Milwaukee’s 111-93 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 11, the big man recorded season highs of 11 points and nine rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench. He finished 4-of-9 (44.4%) shooting from the field and drained a 3-pointer as well.

