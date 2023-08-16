On Tuesday, the San Antonio Spurs were unveiled as the only team with more than two of their four group-play games on ESPN and TNT for the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament.

The Spurs had only three nationally televised games over the last three years combined.

ESPN and TNT will combine to air 14 games during Group Play. The complete game schedule and national broadcast schedule for the 2023-24 NBA regular season will be announced on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Three of the Spurs’ group games are nationally-televised: 11/10 vs Timberwolves

11/14 at OKC (TNT)

11/17 vs Kings (ESPN)

11/24 at Warriors (ESPN) The Spurs had three nationally-televised games over the last three years COMBINED. Ladies and gentlemen, the Wemby Effect… — Casey Viera (@Casey_Viera) August 15, 2023



For Group Play games, the first of two stages in the In-Season Tournament, these matchups will be held on Tuesdays and Fridays in November. On these nights, the only NBA games scheduled will be Group Play contests.

In July, the NBA unveiled six five-team groups. The Spurs are in West Group C, along with the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Sacramento Kings.

San Antonio Spurs will be the most nationally televised team in the NBA In-Season Tournament, are the only team with more than two of their four group-play games on ESPN and TNT

San Antonio opens group play on Nov. 10 against Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves. Following the Minnesota matchup, the Spurs will face Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder on TNT on Nov. 14.

Afterwards, No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs will square off against De’Aaron Fox and the Kings on ESPN on Nov. 17 and Stephen Curry and the Warriors on ESPN on Nov. 24.

Furthermore, each team will play four Group Play games from Nov. 3-28. According to the schedule, NBA teams will play one game against each opponent in their group, two games at home, and two games on the road.

The entire Group C schedule, which includes the Sacramento Kings, for the NBA’s new In-Season tournament, which will tip-off against the Thunder on Fri. 11/10. Kings get two of those contests on national TV: 11/17 at Spurs & 11/28 vs. Warriors. pic.twitter.com/EgHM8F7BGx — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) August 15, 2023



Each of the six group winners will advance to the knockout round, in addition to the highest-finishing team that failed to win a group from each conference. Those eight teams will play quarterfinal games on Dec. 4 and 5. The higher-seeded team will receive the home games.

The winners of those four quarterfinal games will then advance to the semifinals, which will be held in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 7. Of course, the championship game will be held there two days later.

