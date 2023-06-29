Superstar LeBron James reportedly using Michael Malone’s trolling of him as motivation for revenge next season

It seems that LeBron James has completely rejected any possiblity of retiring any time soon, as the newest reports suggest that he’s out for revenge this upcoming campaign. Who is he out for, you might ask? Well, it seems that Nuggets coach Michael Malone’s trolling of him finally took a toll on the Lakers superstar.

According to sources, the 38-year-old is pissed off at the Denver trainer and will be using him as motivation for next season.

It all started with Malone being overly vocal about his belief that the media’s main focus during the Western Conference Finals should have been concentrated on the Nuggets‘ amazing run, not the already-famous Los Angeles squad.

After the Denver team swept the Lakers and won the NBA title for the first time in their history, Malone took the opprotunity to take some digs at James.

“And speaking of the Lakers, I just want you guys to know — this is breaking news — I’m thinking about retiring. So, don’t tell anybody,” the head coach said during a post-championship appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show”, referring to James’ potential retirement.

Even though Malone later dissed his remarks by saying he was only joking, LeBron felt humiliated. Just two days after the trainer’s live comments, the veteran star made his thoughts known on his Instagram account.

“In Europe for the last past few weeks minding my business and I hear I’m on your mind that much huh??? I mean I guess I see why. But Wave the flag on these lames!! Please make being player cool again cause the lame machine is at an all-time high. Enjoy your light but just know I’m the SUN. I stay on forever!” LeBron posted with a photo of him waving the flag at Le Mans in France.

Even though the athlete didn’t mention Malone specifically, anyone who was aware of the drama could tell he was firing back at the Denver coach.

Reports suggest that the Lakers star is “pissed” off and is out for revenge this upcoming 2023/24 campaign

According to reporter Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, LeBron is very angry at the Nuggets head coach for putting him in the middle of his complaints about not recieving more media attention during their conference series against the Lakers.

“In conversations with people…I can tell you that LeBron was very pissed with what Michael Malone said about him, and from folks I have spoken with, that he is one of the many motivators going into this season,” the journalist claimed.

Also, Robinson added that there’s no way the superstar is retiring any time soon, as his main objective is to return stronger than ever for next season.

“Also the conversation about him retiring was in the moment, and after playing the game and losing, he was very frustrated,” he assured. “But from folks that I have spoken with within the Lakers organization and those who know, they shared with me that you will see LeBron back in the fall and a very motivated LeBron going into the season.”