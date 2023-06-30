The NBA took the New York City streets to participate in yet another Pride March this past Sunday

Back in 2016, the NBA became the first major sports league in the United States to formally become a part of the Pride March, and has been going strong since that day. Seven years ago, a gunman had opened fire at a gay bar in Orlando, Florida, and motivated the league to show their support in the LGBTQ+ event.

WNBA Player Programs member Bonnie Thurston recalls that day with a lot of emotions. “I remember when I saw the float for the first time, and my eyes filled with tears,” she remembered. “It felt really incredible and important to be there. And I knew that we were making a difference.”

The NBA decided to take part of these activities in New York, which was the first city to hold a gay rights march back on June 28, 1970, inspired by the first anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. This has gradually become the largest parade in North America.

Check out the scenes in this past Sunday’s Pride March in Manhattan:

“When LGBTQ+ individuals see themselves represented in the sports world, it can significantly impact their sense of belonging and self-acceptance,” said WNBA’s Creative Director Roman King.

“As a queer Black man, I didn’t think I belonged in sports before joining the WNBA due to the lack of LGBTQ+ figures in the industry growing up,” he explained. “I want others to feel the same sense of allyship, acceptance, community, and support that I am thankful to have experienced.”

Coworker Thurston agreed, as she assures that the simple fact of being present can help change the world for good. “[Showing up] is a beautiful thing and it should give everyone that works here a tremendous sense of pride – no pun intended,” she expressed.

There are nearly 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills circulating in state legislatures that can affect the community’s liberties

As demonstrated in the American Civil Liberties Union, almost 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills are currently being analyzed in state legislatures that look to restrict the community’s freedom of expression, educational awareness, and even healthcare rights.

Thurston feels the NBA could never distance itself from their march participations given the recent political climate.

“Then, it felt historic,” she recalled. “[Now] we’ve seen corporations back down due to pressure around supporting the [LGBTQ+] community. For a company like ours – that lives and breathes these values of inclusion – I think it’s really important for us to be in the march this year more than ever. People are going to be looking to see who steps up, who shows up.”

After their past Sunday’s contribution to the streets of New York City, the WNBA employee believes their campaign is far from over.

“Pride Month gives us an opportunity to highlight people that are doing the work and are part of the community in a way that passes the mic to us,” Thurston explained. “But we’re part of the community every single day and the work continues.”