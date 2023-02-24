Home » news » Three Time Olympic Gold Medalist Carmelo Anthony Named A Global Ambassador For Fiba Basketball World Cup 2023

Main Page

Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Carmelo Anthony Named A Global Ambassador For FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023

Updated 41 mins ago on
2 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Carmelo Anthony global ambassador pic

Carmelo Anthony never was able to win an NBA title in the league, but he is one of the most decorated Olympic athletes in Men’s USA basketball history. He’s a 10-time all-star, 2012-13 scoring champ, and was a part of last year’s 75th anniversary team. Anthony also racked up three Olympic medals playing for team USA. Now, Melo was chosen to be a Global Ambassador for FIBA Word Cup Basketball 2023. 

He will be joining two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol from Spain and long-time NBA veteran Luis Scola from Argentina. This is an extreme honor for Anthony as he’s being recognized for his greatness over the years with team USA.

The 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup will tip off starting 8/25 in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia. This will be the 19th edition of the FIBA Basketball World Cup and Melo is set to be in the Philippines today. He’s there to watch the Philippines vs. Lebanon World Cup qualifier game of Window 6.

Carmelo Anthony announced as a Global Ambassador for the FIBA Basketball 2023 World Cup

The Olympic Basketball stage is where Anthony shined the brightest for team USA. He helped lead the team to three undefeated golf medal runs in 2008, 2012, and 2016 and also won a bronze in 2004. In the last Olympic games Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant passed Anthony for the most points in team USA’s men’s Olympic history.

He scored 336 points on 113-262 all-time is his Olympic games. Anthony also racked up 125 rebounds, 139 three-pointers made, and is second all-time with 57 three’s. The three-time gold medalist had this to say when asked about being a Global Ambassador for the FIBA 2023 Basketball World Cup.

“I’ve proudly represented the USA on the world’s largest stages, and the World Cup is the toughest competition in international basketball”… “It’s all about striking a perfect balance of personnel, talent and having that great chemistry. I’m looking forward to supporting all the players at the World Cup this year and celebrating the sport on a global scale.” – Carmelo Anthony

 

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now