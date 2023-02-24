Carmelo Anthony never was able to win an NBA title in the league, but he is one of the most decorated Olympic athletes in Men’s USA basketball history. He’s a 10-time all-star, 2012-13 scoring champ, and was a part of last year’s 75th anniversary team. Anthony also racked up three Olympic medals playing for team USA. Now, Melo was chosen to be a Global Ambassador for FIBA Word Cup Basketball 2023.

He will be joining two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol from Spain and long-time NBA veteran Luis Scola from Argentina. This is an extreme honor for Anthony as he’s being recognized for his greatness over the years with team USA.

The 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup will tip off starting 8/25 in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia. This will be the 19th edition of the FIBA Basketball World Cup and Melo is set to be in the Philippines today. He’s there to watch the Philippines vs. Lebanon World Cup qualifier game of Window 6.

The Olympic Basketball stage is where Anthony shined the brightest for team USA. He helped lead the team to three undefeated golf medal runs in 2008, 2012, and 2016 and also won a bronze in 2004. In the last Olympic games Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant passed Anthony for the most points in team USA’s men’s Olympic history.

He scored 336 points on 113-262 all-time is his Olympic games. Anthony also racked up 125 rebounds, 139 three-pointers made, and is second all-time with 57 three’s. The three-time gold medalist had this to say when asked about being a Global Ambassador for the FIBA 2023 Basketball World Cup.