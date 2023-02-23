League action will start again tonight after a much-needed rest for all 30 franchises’ players and coaches during the all-star break. Teams are now gearing up to have a strong end to their season with their sights set on the playoffs. That’s exactly what the Phoenix Suns planned to do when they traded for superstar forward, Kevin Durant. He’s a proven winner and the Suns are hoping he is the piece that can elevate the franchise to their first NBA title.

Durant played in 39 games for Brooklyn this season before he sustained an MCL injury on 1/8 and that would be his last game in a Nets uniform. The two-time NBA champ is now back in the Western Conference, this time as a member of the Suns and the team announced they plan for him to make his debut next Wednesday vs the Hornets.

Arizona Sports Betting sites have the Suns at (+450) to win the Finals this season. Those are the lowest odds of any Western Conference team.

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are targeting his Suns debut and return to action in next Wednesday's road game against the Charlotte Hornets, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Durant is on cusp of return from MCL sprain that he suffered on Jan. 8. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 22, 2023

Can Kevin Durant help get the Phoenix Suns back to the NBA Finals

In his 39 games played for the Nets this season he averaged (29.7) points, (6.7) rebounds, (5.3) assists, and (1.5) blocks per game. He was shooting a career-high (.559) percent from the field this season and is also leading the league in free-throw percentage (.934) as well.

At the moment, Phoenix are 32-28 coming out of the all-star break and that is fifth in the West. In the trade for Durant the Suns lost depth in players like Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, but the 13-time all-star’s game is unmatched in the NBA and he’ll be a serious weapon for the Suns.

He joins a team who already has a player in Devin Booker who scores (26.6) points per game and that will be a nice addition to the team. It will be a similar situation for Durant like he was in with the Nets in terms of having another high-caliber player by your side.

Kevin Durant averaged (29.7) points per game with Brooklyn with Kyrie Irving scoring (27.1) points per game. Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul are going to see their scoring averages go down when Durant plays, but team players don’t care how the wins come.