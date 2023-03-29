It’s been a roller coaster season so far for the Phoenix Suns. The wins have not come as easily as they did last season and the team traded away some of their top young talents for superstar Kevin Durant. He’s been with the Suns for 19 games since the trade but has only played in three games. However, after missing the last ten in a row due to an ankle injury, Durant is expected to make his home debut for Phoenix tonight.

The 13-time all-star rolled his ankle before a home game on 3/8 when he was set to make his home debut for the Suns. That never happened and he’s missed the last 10 straight for Phoenix. He’s expected to make his return to the lineup tonight and will look to build chemistry in the last seven games of the regular season.

Arizona Sports Betting sites have the Suns at (+650) to win the Finals this season.

After missing 10 games with a sprained ankle, Phoenix Suns All-NBA star Kevin Durant will make his return Wednesday vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves barring setback, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/vePOrtWS7W — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 28, 2023

Kevin Durant will make his home debut for the Phoenix Suns tonight barring any setbacks

The Phoenix Suns took a gamble when they traded away first-round draft picks and some of their best young talent for Kevin Durant. It hasn’t exactly played out in their favor yet as he’s only been available for three of the nineteen games he’s been with the team so far. That will change tonight when the two-time NBA champion is set to make his home debut for his latest team.

In three games with the Suns this season he’s averaging (26.7) points, (7.3) rebounds, and (3.7) assists per game. Before Durant got injured in his last game with the Brooklyn Nets on 1/8, he was playing his best basketball of the season and many were picking the Nets to be favorites out of the East.

Kevin Durant is expected to make his Suns home debut Wednesday vs the Timberwolves (10 ET on ESPN). Durant could break Charles Barkley's record for the most points in a home debut in Suns history. pic.twitter.com/PyZfUtJDbS — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 29, 2023

That’s what Kevin Durant can do for your basketball team and it’s what the Suns envisioned when they made the blockbuster trade. Staying healthy has been his biggest obstacle this season, but nobody can deny Durant’s abilities when he’s at his best. He’ll look to get in the flow in the final seven regular season games before the playoffs begin and the team kicks it into high gear.